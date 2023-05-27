Luton vs Coventry LIVE: Championship play-off final team news and latest updates from Wembley

Luton Town play Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

Both clubs were in League Two as recently as 2018 and are looking to complete remarkable journeys with promotion to the top-flight, in what is often known as football’s “richest game”.

Luton were a non-league club just nine years ago but their incredible rise through the divisions means they are just 90 minutes away from hosting the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road next season.

But Coventry’s story is just as compelling - under Mark Robins they have battled back from the brink and are now on the verge of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Only one team can make it on what is set to be a thrilling afternoon at Wembley. Follow live updates as Luton face Coventry in the Championship play-off final.

Luton vs Coventry LIVE: Latest Championship play-off final updates