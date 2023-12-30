Luton vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Luton vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Blues sign off from a miserable 2023 this afternoon on the outskirts of London, looking for a win to enter 2024 on somewhat of a high and very much aiming to avoid another demoralising defeat. On paper, Chelsea should stroll to victory at Kenilworth Road - they handily beat the Hatters earlier this season - but that is no guarantee.

Mauricio Pochettino has both Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer available again after suspension, but Mykhailo Mudryk and Romeo Lavia are doubts after picking up injuries last time out against Crystal Palace. Christopher Nkunku will be hoping for another start but the Premier League games are coming thick and fast so he may not be risked from the off.

Luton are building momentum of their own with back-to-back victories as they welcome Chelsea to town, another victory today will send the club out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Kenilworth Road.

Luton XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Here's how the hosts look.

Your Hatters for the final game of 2023! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1evOAHIylG — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 30, 2023

Chelsea XI

11:31 , Alex Young

Raheem Sterling missing out on the starting lineup.

11:24 , Alex Young

It sounds like Raheem Sterling doesn't get the nod today.

11:19 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Mudryk and Lavia remain doubts for today.

Latest on Tom Lockyer

11:11 , Alex Young

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed captain Tom Lockyer is already getting bored during his rehabilitation at home, but insists their upturn in results has nothing to do with his recent cardiac arrest.

Lockyer collapsed after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Hatters' clash at Bournemouth on December 16, which was subsequently abandoned.

Captain Lockyer has since been discharged from hospital after an implantable cardioverter defibrillator was fitted and watched on from afar as his team-mates beat Newcastle and Sheffield United before Chelsea's visit on Saturday.

"I speak to him every day. He is progressing. He seems bored already, but in generally good spirits, which is really good," Edwards told a press conference.

"He was taking the mick out of my Christmas trainers against Sheff United, so yeah he is doing well.

"I think we were tight already, I don't think it is because of what has happened that we've won two games of football.

"Performances have been good before that but they're an incredibly tight group these lads and they're like a family.

"And obviously one of the family had a really tough time a couple of weeks ago, so we all have to rally round each other, support each other and help. If that has brought us tighter, then good but the main thing is Tom in all of this."

Chelsea to get two days off (on one condition)

10:55 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino plans to give his Chelsea players two days off if they can beat Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Pochettino hopes his under-fire stars can earn some downtime by winning their final match of 2023.

No Premier League team has lost more matches this year than Chelsea, who have been beaten 19 times.

But, after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Pochettino hopes to end 2023 on a high.

“The plan is to win and then to give one or two days off depending on the circumstance,” he said.

Chelsea had the least rest of all 20 teams in the Premier League between the three festive matchdays across December 24-30.

But the Blues will not play again after Luton until Championship side Preston visit Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup on January 6.

Score prediction

10:36 , Alex Young

Given Chelsea’s away form and how good Luton have been at home, a Hatters victory would no longer be a huge surprise.

Luton to win, 1-0.

Luton team news

10:26 , Alex Young

Luton remain without several players but Jordan Clark and Issa Kabore are available. Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke and Dan Potts remain sidelined, while Marvelous Nakamba is set for a lengthy spell out following knee surgery.

Chelsea team news

10:18 , Alex Young

Chelsea are able to welcome both Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer back from suspension for the trip to Luton, but Mykhailo Mudryk and Romeo Lavia are doubts for the final match of 2023.

The latter two join a lengthy injury list, including Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chilwell, Chalobah and Chukwuemeka are believed to be the closest to their returns but are unlikely to be ready for the weekend clash.

The Blues will start with Djordje Petrovic as goalkeeper in front of a back four potentially featuring Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Conor Gallagher will likely partner Moises Caicedo at the base of midfield.

Christopher Nkunku could start again after making his full debut last week in attack.

Nicolas Jackson could complete the forward line, with Noni Madueke expected to miss out despite being the match-winner at home to Palace.

How to watch Luton vs Chelsea

10:09 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT ahead of 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ App.

Welcome

10:01 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Luton Town and Chelsea.

The Blues ran out 3-0 winners earlier this season and, on paper, that should be the order of the day at Kenilworth Road - but who know which Chelsea team will turn up?

Luton have won their last two and can climb out of the relegation zone with another this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12.30pm and Nizaar Kinsella is there is see if the Blues can avoid another dismal defeat.