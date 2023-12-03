Luton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal on Tuesday make the short trip north of London for a first ever Premier League meeting with Luton.

It has been 32 years since these two teams met, with The Hatters running out 1-0 winners in the old First Divison.

Arsenal were serious title contenders then and are serious title contenders again now as they look to move five points clear at the top with a victory.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Luton vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Kenilworth Road.

Where to watch Luton vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Luton vs Arsenal team news

Luton could be without Tom Lockyer after the club captain was forced off against Brentford. Teden Mengi is another doubt from the game,

Loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga will not be able to face his parent club, but would be unlikely to feature anyway due to fitness issues.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt after being withdrawn against Wolves, and may not be risked just three days later. Ben White will come back in to deputise.

Otherwise, it is as you were for Mikel Arteta with Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber sidelined.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt after coming off against Wolves. (PA)

Luton vs Arsenal prediction

Luton have started picking up points after a tough start, but Arsenal will surely have too much for them on Tuesday night especially given the Hatters' latest injuries.

Mikel Arteta will be tempted to rotate with Aston Villa to come at the weekend as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast, but the squad will have plenty in the tank to rack up another win.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first Premier League meeting between the two teams, with their last clash coming in the old First Divison in 1991.

Luton wins: 10

Draws: 11

Arsenal wins: 27

Luton vs Arsenal match odds

Luton: 10/1

Draw: 4/1

Arsenal: 1/6

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).