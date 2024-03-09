Luton Town's Tom Lockyer, who almost died during cardiac arrest, is now a new father

LUTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Tom Lockyer of Luton Town acknowledges the fans prior to the Premier League match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on January 30, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tom Lockyer, Luton Town defender and captain, experienced a life-changing event when he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during an English Premier League game against Bournemouth in December 2023. Now, Lockyer has shared a much different life-changing affair with the news of becoming a first-time father.

"This little girl came along and changed everything for me," Lockyer said on the most recent 'The Rest is Football' podcast when describing the birth of his daughter.

During the podcast, Lockyer mentioned that his perspective on soccer changed after he became a father. Lockyer said he used to believe that soccer was the most important thing in his life, but after the birth of his daughter, he gained a new perspective and realized that fatherhood was the most important thing.

Congrats Tom on the new arrival to the Lockyer family ❤️ https://t.co/TcTgl1T9lA pic.twitter.com/scvLIrIG4m — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) March 8, 2024

Lockyer's cardiac arrest in December 2023

The 29-year-old Welsh player revealed that his heart stopped beating for over two and a half minutes when he suffered cardiac arrest in the 59th minute of a match against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on December 16. The English Premier League match was suspended following the incident.

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.



He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.… pic.twitter.com/YCTiHtH5Nx — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

Lockyer said a defibrillator, which is a device that applies an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, was used to stop cardiac arrest. Lockyer also revealed that he hasn't been able to play football since the incident and is still awaiting a medical clearance to play professionally again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luton Town's Tom Lockyer is a first-time dad following cardiac arrest