Luton Town vs Grimsby Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·7 min read
Luton Town’s Harry Cornick and Wigan Athletic’s Ryan Nyambe challenge for the ball (PA)
Luton Town’s Harry Cornick and Wigan Athletic’s Ryan Nyambe challenge for the ball (PA)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town take on Grimsby Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Luton Town FC 0 - 1 Grimsby Town FC

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:51 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:51 , admin

First Half ends, Luton Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:49 , admin

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:48 , admin

Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:46 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:46 , admin

Goal! Luton Town 0, Grimsby Town 1. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:45 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:46 , admin

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:45 , admin

Attempt saved. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:42 , admin

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:41 , admin

Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:39 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andy Smith.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:39 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michee Efete.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:39 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:38 , admin

Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Crocombe tries a through ball, but Harry Clifton is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:37 , admin

Offside, Luton Town. Amari'i Bell tries a through ball, but Harry Cornick is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:35 , admin

Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:35 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:34 , admin

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:32 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:30 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alex Hunt.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:28 , admin

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:27 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Crocombe.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:23 , admin

Offside, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton tries a through ball, but Michee Efete is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:23 , admin

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:21 , admin

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:20 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Niall Maher.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:19 , admin

Hand ball by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:19 , admin

Attempt saved. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon with a cross.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:19 , admin

Foul by Gabriel Osho (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:17 , admin

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:15 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:15 , admin

Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Daniel Potts is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:13 , admin

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:11 , admin

Foul by Niall Maher (Grimsby Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:08 , admin

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:06 , admin

Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:06 , admin

Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Andy Smith is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:07 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:06 , admin

Delay in match (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:03 , admin

First Half begins.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

15:03 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:41 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:31 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:30 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:30 , admin

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town

14:30 , admin

