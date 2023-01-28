Luton Town vs Grimsby Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Luton Town’s Harry Cornick and Wigan Athletic’s Ryan Nyambe challenge for the ball (PA)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town take on Grimsby Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Luton Town FC 0 - 1 Grimsby Town FC

First Half ends, Luton Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Story continues

Goal! Luton Town 0, Grimsby Town 1. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Wow, what a save! Horvath is called into action to tip Holohan's audacious effort over the bar. 😲



🎩 0-0 🐟 (42)#EmiratesFACup | #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 28, 2023

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

Attempt saved. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andy Smith.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michee Efete.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Crocombe tries a through ball, but Harry Clifton is caught offside.

Offside, Luton Town. Amari'i Bell tries a through ball, but Harry Cornick is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alex Hunt.

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Crocombe.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton tries a through ball, but Michee Efete is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Niall Maher.

Hand ball by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

Attempt saved. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon with a cross.

Foul by Gabriel Osho (Luton Town).

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside! Potts heads in from Clark's cross but the flag is up on the far side. 😩



🎩 0-0 🐟 (11)#EmiratesFACup | #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 28, 2023

Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Daniel Potts is caught offside.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.

Foul by Niall Maher (Grimsby Town).

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Andy Smith is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Luton Town).

First Half begins.

Here is today’s Hatters XI, read out by Ethan! 🙌



Well done Ethan 👏#EmiratesFACup | #COYH pic.twitter.com/Za7tNoJN9N — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 28, 2023

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Supporters based overseas should be aware that today's game is available to watch live on TV in the following countries: 👇#EmiratesFACup | #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 28, 2023

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

