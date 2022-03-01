Luton Town vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - FA Cup preview

Chelsea will look to bounce back from their Carabao Cup final heartbreak with an FA Cup trip to Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Hatters are enjoying a fantastic season in the Championship and come into the tie with six wins in their last seven games, rocketing them into the play-off places.

But Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have a fantastic record in the cup competitions, reaching the final of every knockout tournament he has overseen - a record which began shortly after a 3-1 win over Luton before his appointment last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game..

Date, kick-off time and venue

Luton Town vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 7.15pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Kenilworth Road in Luton will host the match.

Where to watch Luton Town vs Chelsea

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and Sport website will show the match live online.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Luton Town vs Chelsea team news

Robert Snodgrass could make his debut for the Hatters, who have doubts over Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo with Luke Berry and Jordan Clark eyeing returns from injury. Sonny Bradley (hernia) is unavailable.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu could be given a fresh run in the team after sitting out two matches due to fatigue.

Thomas Tuchel has a largely fully-fit squad to pick from, with only Ben Chilwell (knee) sure to miss out.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech are being monitored for knocks while Romelu Lukaku could return to the starting XI.

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction

A bad week could get a whole lot worse for Chelsea with defeat, but Thomas Tuchel still has a very solid record in the cups and should be able to get the job done here.

A 1-0 Chelsea win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be only their second competitive meeting since 1994.

Luton wins: 14

Draws: 12

Chelsea wins: 18