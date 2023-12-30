Luton v Chelsea LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League as Hatters comeback falls just short

(REUTERS)

Luton Town could temporarily move out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can upset Chelsea at Kenilworth Road today

Rob Edwards’ side made it back-to-back league wins with a crucial 3-2 away win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day and could now move out of the relegation zone if they beat the Blues in the lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to end the calendar year on a bright note as they go in search of successive wins for just the second time in the league this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side squeaked past Crystal Palace in midweek but will be looking to complete the league double over the Hatters, having beaten them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August.

Luton fall to a 3-2 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League

Cole Palmer helepd the Blues race 3-0 ahead but the Hatters roared back before coming up just short

FULL-TIME! Luton 2-3 Chelsea

87’ - GOAL! Adebayo gets another goal back to set up thrilling finale (LUT 2-3 CHE)

80’ - GOAL! Barkley pulls one back for Luton (LUT 1-3 CHE)

75’ - NO GOAL! Adebayo heads home Doughty’s cross but it’s ruled out for offside (LUT 0-3 CHE)

70’ - GOAL! Palmer rounds the keeper to grab his second (LUT 0-3 CHE)

37’ - GOAL! Madueke finishes off a lovely team move to double the lead (LUT 0-2 CHE)

12’ - GOAL! Palmer rifles Chelsea ahead after poor Luton defending (LUT 0-1 CHE)

Luton Town FC 2 - 3 Chelsea FC

Chelsea secure the three points at Luton, coming away with a 3-2 victory. It was looking like a comfortable day for the Blues after they had opened the scoring through Palmer in the first half, followed by Madueke firing home later before half-time. The Hatters were pushing but failed to have a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes. After the break, Palmer struck once again to give Pochettino's side a 3-0 lead, and the win looked as though it was sealed. However, Barkley found the back of the net with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Edwards' men threw everything at it, and Adebayo made it 3-2 in the final few minutes. Despite their best efforts, Luton couldn't find an equaliser, and Chelsea end their winless run of four games away from home. Up next for the Hatters is a home tie in the FA Cup against Bolton Wanderers, while Chelsea host Preston in the same competition. That's all for today, goodbye!

FULL-TIME: LUTON TOWN 2-3 CHELSEA

Gusto goes into the book for delaying the restart when Chelsea had a throw-in.

Substitution Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga Cauley Woodrow

There isn't long left for Luton to secure themselves a dramatic point. A few moments ago, the fourth official indicated that there will be a minimum of six minutes of added time at the end of the game. Edwards' side aren't giving up and Chelsea are hanging on!

Palmer, who has scored twice and provided an assist for Chelsea, is replaced by youngster Gilchrist.

Chong finds Doughty who has been superb for Luton, and he looks to deliver into the box, but the ball is cleared. It eventually comes to Chong inside the Chelsea box and he fires a cross low and hard into the middle, but Disasi is there to hoof it away. The Hatters are pushing to find an equaliser!

Yellow Card Axel Wilson Arthur Disasi Mhakinis Belho

GOAL! Luton 2-3 Chelsea (Elijah Adebayo 87’)

14:24 , Luke Baker

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2!! Luton have another!

Morris finds Ogbene with a clever pass and he clips a delivery to the back post. Doughty has burst forward from wing-back and heads towards goal, but Petrovic palms it away.

However, it's only as far as Elijah Adebayo, who pounces inside the box to fire home! It's going to be a nervous end to the game for Chelsea!

Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

So close! Gallagher makes a strong challenge on Chong inside the Chelsea half, and Luton will have another opportunity from a set-piece. Doughty is standing over it once again, and he delivers towards the back post. Morris comes flying in and sends a bullet header towards goal, but Petrovic tips it onto the bar! What a save!

GOAL! Luton 1-3 Chelsea (Ross Barkley 80’)

14:17 , Luke Baker

GOAAAALLLL!! 3-1! Luton pull one back and this time it will stand!

The Hatters have a corner with Doughty set to take. He whips a delivery towards the front post, and Ross Barkley has escaped his marker. The English midfielder has a free header, and he glances it into the far corner. It's sloppy defending from Chelsea, but Luton now believe they are back in it!

Substitution Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Goal Ross Barkley

Luton now have their first shot on target. Ogbene receives the ball out wide and looks to cut onto his left foot. He lays a pass into the path of Barkley just outside the box. He takes aim and strikes towards goal, but it's saved comfortably by Petrovic between the sticks for Chelsea.

Mengi eventually goes into the book, this time for a foul on Colwill.

GOOOAAAAAL!! 3-1! Luton pull one back. The ball finds Doughty on the left-hand side and he gets it out of his feet, before whipping towards the front post. Adebayo bursts in front of his marker and powers a header beyond Petrovic. But wait... VAR is checking it. Doughty could be offside... and he is! NO GOAL!

Edwards will be disappointed to have conceded from a rare attack from Chelsea, but it's exactly what Pochettino would have wanted. The Blues sat back and hit Luton on the counter-attack, and it's worked a treat in the second half.

Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

Assist Nicolas Jackson

GOAL! Luton 0-3 Chelsea (Cole Palmer 70’)

14:10 , Luke Baker

GOAAAALLLLL!! 3-0 CHELSEA! Cole Palmer scores again!

Chelsea have a free- kick and it's fired into Jackson who turns well. He spots the run of Palmer who has burst beyond the Luton defence. The attacking midfielder rolls the ball past Kaminski before dummying onto his left, and he taps into an empty net.

It's a superb goal from the former Manchester City man, who showed great composure and skill to get past Kaminski.

Cole Palmer gets his second of the match with a brilliantly composed run and finish 🥶

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

What a chance! Barkley dances through challenges in the middle and lays the ball into the path of Chong on the left. He gets it out of his feet and fires a delivery across goal, but Adebayo doesn't anticipate it and it goes behind for a goal-kick. If the Luton striker reacted quicker, he would have been able to tap into an empty net!

Mengi makes a strong challenge on Jackson near the halfway line, and it's his second foul in quick succession. Pochettino isn't happy as the referee fails to book the Luton defender. Jackson looked to be in some discomfort, but he's back on his feet and Chelsea have a free-kick.

Pochettino makes a change in attack, with Broja the player to make way after struggling to get going in today's game. Nkunku comes off the bench to replace him.

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Carlton John Morris

There's activity on both benches with Pochettino and Edwards set to make some changes. Luton know they need to find a goal quickly if they want to get a result today, and it looks like Morris could be one of the players to enter the fray in the next few minutes.

The Luton supporters aren't happy, with Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic taking his time with every single goal-kick. It wouldn't be a surprise if the referee has a word with him if it happens again. The Blues are already wasting as much time as possible as they look to end their winless run on the road.

The Hatters have limited Chelsea in terms of their attacking play in the second half, with Pochettino's side only having one touch inside the Luton box. However, the Blues appear happy to let Luton have the ball, frustrating them and forcing them to try and break Chelsea's defence down.

Luton have started brightly in the second half and they now have a corner after some good work from Ogbene on the right. It's Doughty to take and he delivers into the penalty area, but Petrovic comes off his line and claims the cross with relative ease. Edwards is demanding more from his players.

Madueke and Gusto work the ball well down the right side once again and it eventually comes to Gallagher. The Chelsea midfielder attempts to deliver into the box, but his cross is deflected behind for a corner. It's played short and Palmer is picked out just outside the area, but his shot from range doesn't find the intended target and it's out for a goal-kick.

Madueke finds the overlapping run of Gusto and he bursts down the right-hand side, carrying the ball into the box. He edges closer to the goal unmarked and looks to pull it back to one of his team-mates, but he doesn't make the right pass and Luton are able to counter-attack through Chong.

Palmer gets the second half under way for Chelsea at Kenilworth Road!

Brown is also taken off after being booked in the first half, with Ogbene the player to enter the fray in his place.

Edwards makes a change at the break with Chong coming off the bench, replacing Kabore.

Luton are yet to test Petrovic between the sticks for Chelsea. The Hatters have created 0.31 expected goals (xG), but none of their shots have been on target so far. Kaminski has been busy for Edwards' side in goal, with the away team managing six shots on target in the first half, with two of them finding the back of the net. It wouldn't be a surprise to see an early change from Luton in the second half with the home team chasing the game. Could we see Morris, Chong, or Ogbene soon?

Chelsea go into the break with a 2-0 lead over Luton at Kenilworth Road. The Blues opened the scoring through Palmer who pounced inside the box to capitalise on a mistake from Kabore, firing into the back of the net. The Hatters reacted well to going a goal behind and were looking dangerous in the Chelsea half, but they struggled to create many chances. Pochettino's side then doubled their lead as Palmer found Madueke inside the box, and the young winger rifled a shot into the roof of the net beyond Kaminski. Edwards' men have a mountain to climb in the second half.

HALF-TIME: LUTON TOWN 0-2 CHELSEA

Barkley times his run well beyond the Chelsea defence and receives the ball on the left, just inside the penalty area. He works it onto his left foot and drills a cross low and hard into the danger zone, but it rebounds off a defender and the ball is cleared.

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of five minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

VAR is checking for a penalty for Luton. The referee has delayed the restart and it's being looked at. Colwill and Adebayo were wrestling at the back post with both players going to the ground. After a short delay, the referee waves play on. NO PENALTY!

Luton have a free-kick on the right-hand side and Barkley looks to deliver, but it's headed behind for a corner. Doughty comes over to take and he whips it towards the far post. There's a scramble in the box but the ball falls to Brown who strikes it, but it's deflected behind for another corner.

Edwards will be disappointed with how his side have conceded twice, considering their performance so far. However, they've been sloppy at the back and haven't shown enough threat in the final third, so there's no doubt Chelsea are good value for their lead. The Hatters now have a mountain to climb.

GOAL! Luton 0-2 Chelsea (Noni Madueke 37’)

13:16 , Luke Baker

GOOOAAAAALLL!! 2-0 CHELSEA!!

The Blues beat the press of Luton and Palmer is found in space in the middle of the pitch by Colwill. The attacking midfielder shifts the ball out wide to Noni Madueke. The tricky winger tries to get it onto his stronger foot, but he shifts it onto his right and fires a strike which creeps in at the near post.

It's a superb finish from Madueke, who scores his second goal in as many games.

Noni Madueke applies the finishing touch to a brilliant team move and Chelsea double their advantage 💥

Assist Cole Jermaine Palmer

Although Luton have grown into the game, they do have Kaminski to thank that it's only 1-0. Chelsea have had five shots so far with all of them being on target, but the Hatters' goalkeeper has been solid between the sticks and couldn't do anything about Palmer's excellent strike into the far corner.

It's been a fairly even game so far, with Luton seeing plenty of the ball since going behind. The Hatters have managed 49.8 per cent of the possession since the game got under way and they've been the side controlling the tempo since Chelsea opened the scoring through Palmer earlier in the half.

Luton will now have a chance from a corner after Brown burst down the left-hand side. His cross deflected behind for a corner after Gallagher had made an effort to stop the delivery. The Chelsea midfielder is now down injured holding his leg and the medical team are on the pitch.

Yellow Card Jacob Samuel Brown

Luton have another opportunity from a free-kick after Gusto upended Brown on the left-hand side. Doughty will look to deliver into the box once again. He whips it towards the back post, but Broja is there to header away. The Hatters regain possession, but they can't quite find a breakthrough.

WATCH: Cole Palmer fires Chelsea ahead

12:56 , Luke Baker

Here’s that Cole Palmer goal - a nice strike by the midfielder

A cutting strike from Cole Palmer gives Chelsea the lead at Kenilworth Road 🎯

Broja is down and looks in some discomfort. The medical team have rushed on to give him treatment. The Chelsea forward appears to be in a lot of pain, and Pochettino has sent some players out to warm up just in case.

It's a half-chance for Luton. Kabore delivers into the penalty area and Silva looks to clear, but his header only flies up in the air towards Adebayo. He rises above his marker and heads towards goal, but he can't get enough power in the shot and Petrovic is there to regain possession.

Broja steals the ball from Adebayo and carries it into the box on the left, before beating his marker and getting to the byline. He drills a delivery across the face of goal, but none of the Chelsea forwards have gambled and it evades everyone, allowing Luton to clear the ball from danger.

Brown pounces on a loose ball deep inside the Chelsea half and drives towards the box, but Palmer brings him down just outside of the penalty area and Luton have a free-kick. Barkley and Doughty are standing over it. Barkley takes aim towards the far corner... but it's just over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

It was a bright start from Luton who had the crowd on their side, but Chelsea showed the quality they have in their squad to pounce on a mistake from Edwards' men. The Hatters were sloppy at the back and Palmer made no mistake with a superb strike from just inside the box, leaving Kaminski with no chance.

GOAL! Luton 1-0 Chelsea (Cole Palmer 12’)

12:54 , Luke Baker

A lovely finish from Cole Palmer and Chelsea are 1-0 up, although it’s dismal defending from the Hatters.

Nicolas Jackson cuts in from the right but his shot is straight at Thomas Kaminski, who saves with his legs. As Luton then try to play the ball out, Issa Kabore’s pass is cut out by Palmer who rifles a shot into the far corner. Poor from the Hatters but a seventh Premier League goal of the season from Palmer.

A cutting strike from Cole Palmer gives Chelsea the lead at Kenilworth Road 🎯

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Chelsea are looking to play out from the back, but Luton aren't making it easy for the away side. Edwards' men are pressing high up the pitch, looking to win the ball back in advanced areas. The Kenilworth Road crowd are getting behind their players at every opportunity.

Adebayo drifts out wide and receives the ball before standing up Gusto. He takes on the Chelsea defender and finds Brown inside the penalty area, but he can't quite get it under control and it rolls to Petrovic who can gather. It's been end-to-end stuff so far from the two teams at Kenilworth Road.

Chance! Madueke bursts down the right-hand side, looking to take on Doughty. He gets to the byline and cuts inside before finding Gallagher in the middle. The Chelsea midfielder strikes it towards the bottom corner, but Kaminski makes a smart stop with his feet. An early opportunity for the Blues, but it was saved well by the Luton goalkeeper.

Madueke makes an early foul on Brown and Luton have an opportunity from a free-kick deep inside the Chelsea half. Doughty is standing over it and he looks to deliver towards the middle, but it's headed away by Disasi and Pochettino's side are able to clear the danger comfortably.

Lokonga gets the game under way for Luton at Kenilworth Road!

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has made four alterations from Chelsea’s victory over Roy Hodgson’s Palace. At the back, veteran defender Thiago Silva comes in for Benoit Badiashile, who misses out through injury. The Argentine manager has also reshuffled his attack, with Maatsen, Nkunku, and Mudryk out of the starting XI and onto the bench. Broja, Palmer, and Madueke come in.

Edwards has made one change from his team’s 3-2 victory away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day. The Luton manager has looked to reward the majority of his starting XI for their efforts at Bramall Lane, but there is a change in one of the wing-back positions, with Kabore coming into the side and Giles dropping to the bench.

CHELSEA SUBS: Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Ian Maatsen, Alfie Gilchrist, Lucas Bergstrom, Alex Matos.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Armando Broja.

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Ryan Giles.

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Amari'i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Issa Kabore; Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend; Elijah Adebayo.

Chelsea will be hoping to put an end to their disappointing run of form away from home having lost each of their last four Premier League away games, their longest losing run on the road since a run of five between October and December 2000. The Blues picked up a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the week through a last-minute penalty from Noni Madueke, which may have papered over the cracks of what was a lacklustre performance against a struggling side. A victory wouldn’t do a lot for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in terms of their league position, but it will be a huge confidence boost for the west London outfit to gain some momentum.

Rob Edwards’ side have started to turn things around after a difficult opening few months of the season. Luton have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they did in their first 16 this campaign. They last won three consecutive top-flight matches in December 1991, the third game of which was against today’s opponents Chelsea. A win for the Hatters could see them climb out of the relegation zone and up to 15th place in the Premier League table, at least temporarily, with other sides playing later in the weekend.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.