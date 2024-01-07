Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup updates

Luton: Krul, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Bolton: Baxter, Toal, Santos, Forrester, Sheehan, Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Dempsey, Williams, Adeboyejo, Charles

HT: Luton 0-0 Bolton

FT: Luton 0-0 Bolton

Luton Town FC 0 - 0 Bolton Wanderers FC

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:52

Attempt saved. Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:52

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Randell Williams.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:51

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:51

Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:49

Jordan Clark (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:49

Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:46

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tim Krul.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:46

Attempt saved. Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:46

Foul by Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:45

Foul by Gabriel Osho (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:43

Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:42

Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:40

Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:40

Attempt blocked. George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Santos.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:37

Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:36

Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:36

Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Carlton Morris.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:36

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Cameron Jerome replaces Dion Charles.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:36

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jón Bödvarsson replaces Victor Adeboyejo.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:36

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Clark.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:33

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason replaces Paris Maghoma.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:31

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Morley replaces Kyle Dempsey.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:31

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teden Mengi.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:28

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:28

Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teden Mengi.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:28

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:28

Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Clark.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:26

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:26

Substitution, Luton Town. Jordan Clark replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:26

Substitution, Luton Town. Andros Townsend replaces Tahith Chong.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:26

Delay in match because of an injury Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:23

Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:20

Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:19

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:19

Attempt blocked. Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paris Maghoma.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:18

Attempt missed. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:18

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Josh Sheehan.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:18

Attempt blocked. Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:16

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:16

Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene with a cross.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:15

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by William Forrester.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:13

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:12

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:10

Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:10

Foul by Tahith Chong (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:08

Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:06

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Osho following a corner.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:05

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

15:03

Second Half begins Luton Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:47

First Half ends, Luton Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:44

Foul by Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:44

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:42

William Forrester (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:42

Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:41

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:39

Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:37

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:37

Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:35

Attempt missed. Paris Maghoma (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dion Charles.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:34

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlton Morris.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:31

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:28

Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:28

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:23

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:22

Tahith Chong (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:19

Foul by Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:13

Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:12

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:10

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:08

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Eoin Toal.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:08

Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:07

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:03

Offside, Luton Town. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:01

First Half begins.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

13:00

