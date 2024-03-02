Luton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest as Konsa returns for visitors

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa travel to Luton in their bid to remain in the hunt for the Champions League places, but Kenilworth Road can be a difficult place to travel.

Luton meanwhile face a battle to bridge the widening gap between themselves and Premier League safety, which was made more difficult when Everton’s points deduction was reduced to six points.

Ahead of the match, the Hatters were in 18th place, five points behind Nottingham Forest, with all three teams who came up last year currently occupying the bottom three places.

But Luton have won nine of their past 11 home games against Aston Villa, although this will be their first meeting at the ground since August 2016.

Aston Villa have scored more first-half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season with 27, but Luton have been difficult to beat at home.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Luton XI: Kaminski, Bell, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Morris (c), Chong.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Ramsey.

Luton Town FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:34

Luton Town kick off, and we are under way at Kenilworth Road!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:30

The players are out on the pitch, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:22

After Pau Torres was taken off at half-time against Nottingham Forest with a minor injury, the Spain international is only named on Aston Villa's bench today. Konsa is back in the starting XI after overcoming a knee problem, but Jhon Duran and Diego Carlos both join long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia on the sidelines.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:18

Kaminski and Townsend come back into Luton's starting XI today, alongside Man City loanee Issa Kabore, who returns after being ineligible to play his parent club earlier this week. Gabriel Osho is ruled out with a muscular injury, as the Hatters' absence list grows: Mads Andersen, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Marvelous Nakamba are among several players still unavailable.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:18

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Rogers, Pau Torres, Calum Chambers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lucas Digne, Kaine Kessler, Tim Iroegbunam.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

SUBS: Tim Krul, James Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Daiki Hashioka, Axel Piesold, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Alfie Doughty; Andros Townsend, Tahith Chong; Carlton Morris.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:08

3-1 winners when Luton visited Birmingham at the end of October, Aston Villa defeated Nottingham Forest at home last week, recording their first Villa Park victory of 2024. Although their home form has recently stuttered, Unai Emery's men are unbeaten on the road this year, conceding just one goal in five away fixtures. The Villans hold a two-point lead over Tottenham in the fourth and final Champions League spot, as things stand.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:08

Following a crushing cup loss to Manchester City in midweek, Luton Town now turn their attention back to avoiding relegation from the Premier League. A 6-2 thumping in Tuesday's FA Cup tie was the Hatters' fourth straight defeat in all competitions, and they occupy 18th place in the top-flight table. Though they have proven tough to beat on home turf this season, Rob Edwards' side have conceded 19 goals over the course of their last five matches.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Luton Town and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road!

