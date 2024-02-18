Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United: Rasmus Hojlund scores twice in away win

Rasmus Hojlund, aged 21 years and 14 days, is the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games

Manchester United earned a vital win in their fight for European qualification thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's double in a fast start at Luton Town.

Hojlund steered the visitors ahead after only 37 seconds, doubling the lead six minutes later when he deflected in Alejandro Garnacho's shot.

Luton quickly improved and pulled a goal back through Carlton Morris' close-range header before dominating.

Ross Barkley's header hit the bar but United won to consolidate sixth place.

Erik ten Hag's side had chances to score a third goal as space opened up behind the Luton defence, but Garnacho wasted their best opportunity while Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski produced a string of fine saves.

Luton remain fourth from bottom, one point above the relegation zone, after their second consecutive defeat.

