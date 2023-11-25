Luton Town v Crystal Palace: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Barry Can't Swim, aka DJ and producer Joshua Mannie - who is an Everton fan.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

There is no question that Luton are in a relegation scrap but I do like what they are trying to do under Rob Edwards.

I still think they will go down but, based on what we've seen from them recently, I've got far more belief in their chances of staying up than I did at the start of the season.

Still, this is the kind of game I think Palace boss Roy Hodgson will relish. He won't be bothered about possession statistics, he just wants the points.

I don't think Palace will concede and, going forward, Eberechi Eze is fully fit again. He could be the player who makes the difference for the Eagles in what should be a close game.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 0-1

I would love to see Luton stay up, but I'm not convinced. Palace to take this one in a low-scoring game.

