Luton to 'embrace' promotion expectation - Edwards

Luton finished third in the Championship under Edwards in 2022-23 before winning promotion in the play-off final. [Reuters]

Manager Rob Edwards says Luton Town will "embrace" the expectation this season as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hatters were relegated in their first season in the top flight since 1992 in May but are expected to challenge for promotion once more in the Championship.

They begin their season against Burnley on Monday, 12 August and Edwards - who signed a new four-year deal in June - says he and his players are ready to contend at the top end of the table again.

He told a special BBC Three Counties Radio preview show: "It’s going to be a big season, there's some added pressure this year because of what we have achieved but we welcome that. We understand and embrace that.

"There is an expectation this year and we have to deal with that. The club has done well, we got promoted the last time we were in this league and, at times, we competed well in the Premier League.

"This year we have to deliver. I’m not going to apologise for that, the players know what our aims are - we want to go back up."

'Transfer window has been a challenge'

The close season has seen the Hatters lose key midfielders Ross Barkley and Albert Sambi Lokonga, with the arrival of former Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste their only major signing to date.

Answering questions from supporters, Edwards said the summer transfer window had been slower than expected but says he wants to add two or three players to the squad before the end of the month.

"It is more of a challenge this summer - you can see it has been slow across the board because of the Euros and a change in financial circumstances at some clubs," he said.

"We are not going to change who we are, I’ve said that from day one. We will not spend over the odds because we have had one season in the Premier League.

"Any manager wants greater depth and we are trying to bring players in but we can’t go and buy a new centre-back when we have three who can come back from injury in a few weeks' time.

"In a few weeks, we are going to be in a strong situation."

Ross Barkley has returned to former club Aston Villa this season where he will play in the Champions League. [Getty Images]

No update on 'irreplaceable' Lockyer

Luton are without defenders Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Mads Andersen and Reece Burke while captain Tom Lockyer has not played since having a cardiac arrest in December 2023.

Edwards was asked about the possibility of the Wales defender making another comeback but said the club had "no new information" about a return.

"As we stand Tom is fit and healthy and that is the main thing," Edwards said.

"When there is any news we will communicate that because it is important to the club and globally as well.

"I am an emotional person and I really care about Tom because of what he has done for me and this club.

"He was our best player in the Championship last time and I love everything he stands for as a player and a man.

"Tom is irreplaceable for what he can give us as a team."