Luton dump Everton out of FA Cup with late win at Goodison

This was Luton's second win of the season at Goodison Park - PA/Peter Byrne

FA Cup fourth-round scores

By Richard Tanner

Cauley Woodrow’s dramatic last-gasp winner gave Luton their second win of the season at Goodison Park and booked them a place in the FA Cup fifth-round draw.

Just as a scrappy fourth-round tie looked to be heading for a replay at Kenilworth Road that neither team would have wanted, Woodrow scored from close range after Everton had failed to deal with his fellow substitute Luke Berry’s corner.

The winner – which came in the sixth minute of added time – was a relief for Luton’s second-choice goalkeeper Tim Krul.

His blunder had gifted Everton a 54th-minute equaliser when he allowed Jack Harrison’s 20-yard shot to squeeze under his outstretched arms and into the net.

It cancelled out Luton’s controversial 39th-minute opener when Vitali Mykolenko turned an Alfie Doughty corner into his own net.

Everton protested that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been pushed by former Evertonian Ross Barkley – who was booed throughout by home fans – but after a VAR check referee Simon Hooper gave the goal.

Everton were poor in the first half when Beto missed a good early chance and Dwight McNeil’s glancing header – comfortably saved by Krul – was their only attempt on target.

Sean Dyche’s side improved in the second half but they lacked quality in the final third when too often their final ball was poor.

Luton carved out the better chances with Carlton Morris seeing his shot cleared off the line by Nathan Patterson and Joao Virginia producing an acrobatic save from Elija Adebayo and another from Morris.

Everton piled on the pressure towards the end but a draw looked the likely outcome until Woodrow pounced to send Luton’s travelling army into wild celebrations and dreaming of a trip to Wembley.

And the fact Luton have now won twice in the backyard of one of their relegation rivals will give Rob Edwards’s squad a real boost for their survival fight.

Luton dump Everton out of the FA Cup: As it happened

05:35 PM GMT

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards speaking to the BBC

“We believe we can go anywhere and win. We were confident coming in to the game. We were a little bit sloppy at times but there is total belief there.”

On Luton’s quality at set-pieces:

“The lads really value them and we do really work on them. Twice we have scored from set-pieces here and won the game. We created more chances from open play and probably should have scored others.”

On Cauley Woodrow scoring the winner with a broken hand:

“I’m really pleased for Cauley, he hasn’t been able to get too much game time and get a rhythm. He is a real gem of a lad and he will be a happy man tonight - although he will be in a bit of pain.”

On reaching the fifth round:

“I didn’t enjoy many cup runs as a player. We will enjoy this, it does mean a lot and it is important that we enjoy these moments. Hopefully it can give us a feel-good factor going into next week. “I’m excited to see who we get in the fifth round. We have been picking up results and we want that to continue. We are really pleased.”

05:29 PM GMT

Leeds manager Daniel Farke speaking to the BBC

“It’s not frustrating, it’s just unlucky I would say. Obviously we wanted to go through to the fifth round. The first reaction is disappointment that we didn’t go through but I cant blame my lads. We had a tough week with three games. In the first half we were excellent, we should have killed this game with more goals. It still means that we are in the competition and have a chance to go through. Performance wise, it was good.”

On Jaidon Antony:

“It was top class. The goal showed all of his quality. It was a great finish and great how he took the players on. I’m pretty delighted he scored because it meant so much to him. He deserves today. It would have been better had it been the decisive goal but we still have a chance.”

On replay:

“We could have done with one game less. I would prefer for the next game to be in the next round. We are happy to take part in the FA Cup. It was unnecessary to draw this game today. It’s football, that’s how it is.”

Does FA Cup help momentum?

“I wouldn’t take too much into whether it help or it is stressful. It is a different competition. We wanted to go through. Yes, it is one game more and hopefully more. It’s a lot of organisation.”

05:27 PM GMT

Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to the BBC

“It was an ugly, tight game, not much in it, won on two set pieces again unfortunately. A last minute goal, and that hurts you. “Second half was better, first half we weren’t close to it. We need to find the moments of real quality. We are a bit stretched at the moment. We changed the system later in the week which was difficult as well. I thought we performed well enough at times to win the game. “Second half we looked a more dominant force when the ball went longer in to the front line. No lack of effort. A tight, awkward, ugly game. I don’t know what is going on with VAR, Dominic Calvert-Lewin clearly had two hands in his back and somehow we didn’t get a foul. One if their lads went in on Dwight McNeil in the first half and we didn’t get anything for that. I have to mention it. “Our set-piece record is very strong but unfortunately not against these. They created a lot of chances that way in the league game. There are things we definitely need to iron out.”

05:23 PM GMT

Plymouth manager Ian Foster speaking to the BBC

“I’m really pleased. I felt that over the course of the first 25 minutes we probably paid too much respect to Leeds. I thought we stood off too much. We were passive and probably lucky to come in at 1-0 down. “The second half was much more like us, playing on the front foot. I thought we dominated the second 45 minutes. The challenge at half-time was to go and win the second half and we did that.”

On his side’s unbeaten run:

“It’s testament to the players. We’ve given them a lot of information over the short time I’ve been at the football club. We were much better with the ball in the second half and we became a goal threat. “The challenge is to become more ruthless. We want our central midfield players to arrive in the box and Adam’s [Randell] done that magnificently.”

On FA Cup replay:

“I think it’s one of the best competitions ever so we want to stay in it. We want to play as many games as we can at Home Park.”

On being new Plymouth manager:

“It’s not been easy. We’ve had 11 transfers with six out and five in. My job is on the grass and to create a clear way of playing. We had a lot of changes today. We gave an 18-year-old a full debut. It’s really positive at the moment.”

05:20 PM GMT

Luton match-winner Cauley Woodrow speaking to the BBC

“To be fair I don’t really remember much. It just fell to me and I managed to tap it in. “It was a tough game and at the end it was like a basketball match. “I’m really pleased with myself because I’ve been waiting a long time for a goal, and also for the travelling fans - they were unbelievable today.”

Scoring with a broken hand after James Tarkowski fell on him earlier in the match:

“James Tarkowski fell on me accidentally but I felt it crack, so I was in a bit of shock for a while!”

05:09 PM GMT

FT at Bramall Lane

Brighton have won 5-2 at Sheffield United and have booked their place in the fifth round.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Brighton book their place the fifth round with a 5-2 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. “Que sera sera, whatever will be will be,” sing the away fans. On this performance, few would bet against Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who saw Joao Pedro score a hat-trick, reaching Wembley.

05:06 PM GMT

Goal Brighton

Danny Welbeck has got Brighton’s fifth and they are cruising into the fifth round.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

And that’s a wrap. Danny Welbeck makes it Brighton 5, Sheffield United 2 at Bramall Lane.

05:00 PM GMT

Full-time

Luton are through to the fifth round thanks to that late, late goal. Everton are out and boos ring around Goodison Park.

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park:

Sub Woodrow has grabbed a dramatic close range winner for the Hatters, 14 seconds over the allotted five minutes of added time. Woodrow scored from close range after Everton again failed to deal with a corner. So the Hatters are through to the fifth round while Everton are left to concentrate solely on Premier League survival.

04:58 PM GMT

GOAL! Luton win it

The visitors are going through with the latest of late goal. They have a corner and after a goal-mouth scramble it is Woodrow who scores the winning goal in the 96th minute. Luton are through, Everton are out.

SCENES IN THE AWAY END! 🔥



04:56 PM GMT

FT at Elland Road

Leeds and Plymouth are going to a replay after a 1-1 draw.

04:55 PM GMT

90+2 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Just a couple of minutes to go. It certainly feels like it is heading towards a replay.

04:54 PM GMT

Full time at the King Power Stadium

Leicester are through after beating Birmingham 3-0.

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium:

Leicester move into the fifth round with second half goals from Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet, as Tony Mowbray loses for the first time as Birmingham City manager. It was Birmingham who dominated the first half and would have led at half-time but for a string of saves from Leicester’s No2 goalkeeper Jakub Stolarcysk. His performance kept Leicester in the game and, after the break, Enzo Maresca’s side took charge. Once Vardy had headed Leicester ahead there was only going to be one outcome.

04:53 PM GMT

90 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Five added minutes at Goodison Park.

04:52 PM GMT

89 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

A huge fight breaks out as we approach the 90-minute mark. Burke and Chermiti were the ones who squared up and caused the melee. Both players are booked for their part in that. Everton do have a corner late on.

04:49 PM GMT

86 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Just under five minutes remain at Goodison Park. Can either side find a late winner or will there be another FA Cup fourth round replay? Both of these sides went to replays in the third round so it perhaps should not be a surprise.

04:47 PM GMT

Goal Leicester

That will seal it at the King Power Stadium as Dennis Praet makes it 3-0 to Leicester.

Graham Hill live at the King Power Stadium:

It’s a third goal for Leicester with two minutes left - and few would have seen saw this coming at half-time. Quite what Enzo Maresca’s half-time team talks are like is anyone’s guess - but this one must have peeled paint off the walls. Leicester have been the ones to dominate the second half and all of Birmingham’s early threat has disappeared. Cannon picked out Dennis Praet and he scored from just inside the box. Game over.

04:40 PM GMT

78 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Harrison has a good opportunity to give Everton the lead but his volley goes over the bar.

Sean Dyche is making changes as Danjuma replaces Calvert-Lewin and McNeil is replaced by Chermiti.

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park:

Calvert-Lewin’s goal drought now stretches to 15 games because he’s been replaced by Arnaut Danjuma while Youssef Chermiti is on for McNeil. McNeil’s last contribution was a cross that Harrison volleyed high over the bar when he had time to take it down. Everton’s struggle for goals continues. Now Beto fires a good chance over the bar.

04:38 PM GMT

75 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Barkley is taken off by Rob Edwards to be replaced by Berry and there are a lot of boos for Barkley as he comes off. he was jeered throughout the game.

04:36 PM GMT

Graham Hill live at the King Power Stadium

My last comment was clearly the kiss of death for Birmingham as Yunus Akgun all but wraps the game up with his first goal for Leicester. Akgun, on loan from Galatasaray, wasted no time in finding the net as Leicester substitute Tom Cannon tried to get a shot in on goal. The ball fell perfectly for Akgun who lashed home Leicester’s second goal from the edge of the area after 72 minutes.

04:36 PM GMT

Goal Brighton

Joao Pedro has a hat-trick and that could be game over at Bramall Lane. However, Sheffield United were two goals down earlier and brought it back to 2-2.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

And another one for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, who completes his hat-trick with a low drive past Ivo Grbic. The visitors lead 4-2 and that should be that. But is it?

04:35 PM GMT

72 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Barkley strikes with his left boot from the edge of the box but his effort was always rising. He then goes down with what looks like a bit of cramp.

04:33 PM GMT

Goal at Elland Road

Plymouth are level at Leeds and it is Adam Randell who has equalised for the visitors.

04:32 PM GMT

Goal Leicester

Leicester have doubled their lead at home against Birmingham as Yunus Akgun makes it 2-0.

04:30 PM GMT

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium

That’s all from Vardy for today, as he is substituted after 67 minutes. Leicester supporters have given him a standing ovation for his performance as he applauded them in return - and blew a kiss to the Birmingham fans who had been on his back all game. Whether this game is sealed with a kiss remains to be seen. Birmingham are not out of it yet, and Tony Mowbray has made a triple substitution to get his side back into it.

04:29 PM GMT

66 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Triple change for the visitors as Lokonga, Adebayo and Townsend are replaced by Woodrow, Mpanzu and Chong.

04:25 PM GMT

62 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Luton nearly back in front again. Patterson clears the ball off the line to deny Morris.

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park:

Nathan Patterson comes to Everton’s rescue as Luton threaten again. The right back clears Morris’s shot off the line after great work by Andros Townsend, another former Evertonian.

04:24 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park

Jack Harrison has equalised for Everton after 54 minutes but it’s a goal that Tim Krul - in for the rested regular No 1 Thomas Kaminski - will have nightmares about. Krul, diving to his right, appeared to have saved Harrison’s 20-yard shot but the ball crept under his arm and trickled into the net. Moments before the goal, Luton had gone close to a second, Carlton Morris’ powerful header forcing an acrobatic save from Joao Virginia, who is in for the rested Jordan Pickford. Virginia has just denied Luton again, this time finger tipping Adebayo’s shot round for a corner. Neither of these relegation-threatened teams will want a replay.

04:21 PM GMT

Goal Brighton

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Joao Pedro, whose cross was handled by Jayden Bogle, nets his second penalty of the afternoon. Brighton are back in front and Roberto De Zerbi has calmed down a little.

04:21 PM GMT

58 minutes: Everton 1 Luton 1

Luton should be back in front. Adebayo goes for it himself rather than pass to Townsend and his shot is saved by Virginia.

04:20 PM GMT

Penalty to Sheffield United

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Brighton have been awarded a penalty for handball against Jayden Bogle.

04:18 PM GMT

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium

Vardy thought he had scored another one there as he took the ball around Ruddy and slotted the ball home, only to see an offside flag raised. Replays showed it was a tight decision. Leicester manager Enzo Maresca is in favour of VAR and technology might have had a different view of that.

04:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Everton level

The home side are on level terms and it is Harrison who equalises but Krul has committed an howler there. Harrison’s shot has managed to squeeze underneath the Luton goalkeeper and there is no way he should have allowed that past him.

04:17 PM GMT

53 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 1

Beto loses possession, which causes huge groans around Goodison Park. The home fans are growing more and more frustrated and Luton will be gaining confidence from that.

Tarkowski looks like he is a little lucky to escape punishment for what looks like a stamp.

04:13 PM GMT

51 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 1

Luton have another corner inside the opening 10 minutes of this second half right near the travelling Luton fans. Morris gets his head on it and Virginia makes a good save to deny the visitors. Luton could have been 2-0 up.

04:10 PM GMT

48 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 1

Luton have the first corner of the second half but nothing comes of it.

04:10 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live at Goodison Park

It won’t please Evertonians to learn that it was old boy Barkley who gave Calvert-Lewin a hefty nudge from the corner that led to the own goal. VAR obviously didn’t think it was enough to disallow the goal though and the Hatters start the second half 1-0 up.

04:07 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile at the King Power Stadium Leicester have scored the opening goal of the game through Jamie Vardy.

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium:

It’s like 2016 all over again here as Jamie Vardy heads Leicester into the lead two minutes after the break. Two of the club’s Premier League title-winning heroes combined to open the scoring. Marc Albrighton’s cross was met by Vardy who produced an accurate header to put the ball out of John Ruddy’s reach. Both Vardy and Albrighton are out of contract this summer, but showed they still now how to change a game. Birmingham are now being made to pay for those missed opportunities.

03:59 PM GMT

Jams Shield live from Bramall Lane

Not so long ago, the Brighton fans massed behind Bart Verbruggen’s goal were bouncing with their team leading 2-0. But it’s all square at the break as efforts from Gus Hamer and Will Osula cancel-out Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro’s earlier strikes.

03:57 PM GMT

Goal at Bramall Lane

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Another VAR delay at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United’s Will Osula heads home to level. Fortunately for manager Chris Wilder’s temper, this one is also given. The Blades are level.

03:55 PM GMT

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium

No-one can accuse Tony Mowbray of not telling it like it is. His pre-match rallying cry was: ‘We’re here to win’. He admits Birmingham are not likely to lift the FA Cup this season, so the intention was always to go gung-ho here. True to his word, Mowbray has taken the game to Leicester - just as he did in October when was Sunderland manager. On that occasion, Mowbray was on the wrong end of a 1-0 result, but this could be different. Birmingham have created a string of openings and would be ahead but for Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk who pulled off five saves in a 10-minute spell. Mowbray is unbeaten as Birmingham manager since taking over from Wayne Rooney, and clearly wants that momentum to continue.

03:52 PM GMT

HT scores in the FA Cup fourth round

Everton 0 Luton 1

Leeds 1 Plymouth 0

Leicester 0 Birmingham 0

Sheffield United 1 Brighton 2 latest

03:52 PM GMT

Half-time

Simon Hooper blows the whistle and Luton take a 1-0 lead into the break at Goodison Park. The whistle was met with boos from some of the home fans, who were distinctly unimpressed with the first-half showing from their side.

03:50 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

The fourth official indicates there will be eight minutes of added time here at Bramall Lane. Most of those can probably be attributed to that VAR delay before Hamer’s goal was awarded.

03:48 PM GMT

45 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 1

There are four minutes of added time at the end of the first half at Goodison Park. The home fans are very unhappy with their side at the moment, as they have been for much of the first half.

03:46 PM GMT

Graham Hill live at the King Power Stadium

Make that five saves in a 10 minute spell. Stolarczyk is playing out of his skin here as he keeps out Stansfield again before denying Birmingham attacker Siriki Dembele. Birmingham are on top, but being frustrated by the Leicester goalkeeper.

03:46 PM GMT

Goal at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have a goal back against Brighton thanks to Gus Hamer.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Sheffield United pull one back as Gustavo Hamer pounces on the rebound as Bart Verbrggen can only parry Will Osula’s cross. The goal is awarded following a VAR delay which threatened to take longer than the match itself.

03:43 PM GMT

Goal stands

VAR has confirmed the goal and Luton have the lead five minutes before half-time. The goal has been awarded as an own goal for Mykolenko.

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park:

After some confusion, it looks like it was an own goal with Mykolenko diverting the corner into his own net, even though Burke took the credit and ran away in celebration. The VAR check was for a possible push on Calvert-Lewin.

03:42 PM GMT

GOAL! Luton take the lead

Luton have a corner which Doughty will take. He whips in an inswinger and it ends up in the back of the net. It might well by boyhood Evertonian Barkley who has scored. VAR is checking the goal...

03:40 PM GMT

Graham Hill live at the King Power Stadium

Birmingham should be ahead as the game passes the half hour mark. Tony Mowbray’s side created two openings in the space of a minute. Jordan James found himself with a chance but Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk got down well to save one-handed to his left. Stolarczyk was called on again moments later to keep out Keshi Anderson. The 23-year-old Pole may be second choice at the King Power Stadium, but he is impressing here and made a third save in quick succession to keep out Birmingham’s on-loan Fulham striker, Jay Stansfield, who put the rebound over the crossbar.

03:40 PM GMT

39 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

McNeil has a header inside the Luton box but it is straight at Krul in the Luton goal.

03:37 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live at Goodison Park

Everton are getting into some good areas but their final ball is constantly letting them down. Beto and then Dwight McNeil have both been guilty of misplaced passes in the last few minutes when they should have found a team-mate in a dangerous position.

03:34 PM GMT

Goal at Elland Road

Leeds have taken the lead at home against Plymouth thanks to Jaidon Antony’s goal.

03:33 PM GMT

34 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Beto tries to find McNeil inside the Luton box but the move breaks down.

03:32 PM GMT

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium

Vardy burst clear for Leicester with an attack that was reminiscent of his hey day. The legendary striker turned 37 earlier this month, but still has the ability to scare defences. On this occasion, Birmingham goalkeeper John Ruddy was able to race out and beat Vardy to the ball, but he hastily cleared for a throw-in.

03:31 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park

Bit flat at Goodison although Elijah Adeayor should have given Luton the lead after 23 minutes He was unmarked but sent a header just wide from Carlton Morris’ cross. Home fans are getting a bit restless, no doubt remembering that the Hatters have already won at Goodison this season, 2-1 back on September 30.

03:30 PM GMT

Goal to Brighton

Pedro scores from the spot and Brighton are now 2-0 ahead.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

Goal. Joao Pedro extends Brighton’s advantage from the sport after being brought down by Jayden Bogle. Ivo Grbic has now conceded twice in his first 29 minutes as Sheffield United goalkeeper.

03:30 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

Penalty to Brighton. Jayden brings down Joao Pedro.

03:29 PM GMT

29 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Luton have a corner and Doughty will take an inswinger. It goes to the far post but eventually Everton manage to clear their lines.

03:27 PM GMT

24 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Luton come close to taking the lead. Morris plays a great ball towards Adebayo but his header misses the target. That was a good chance for the visitors.

03:21 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United go oh-so-close to equalising as first Will Osula and then Gustavo Hamer see shots blocked. Brighton’s defending there might have been desperate. But it was mighty effective too.

03:21 PM GMT

20 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Everton have a free-kick inside the Luton half but it is wasted by Garner as he hits the first man. How many times does that happen in football that the set-piece taker does not beat the first defender?

03:18 PM GMT

18 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Onana has been down receiving treatment but he is back on his feet but he does not look entirely comfortable.

03:17 PM GMT

Goal at Bramall Lane

Brighton have taken the lead against Sheffield United thanks to Facundo Buonanotte’s goal.

James Shield live from Bramall Lane:

What a goal. Brighton have spent most of the game so far on the back foot. But Facundo Buonanotte fires them in front with a spectacular long-range finish.

03:15 PM GMT

Graham Hill live from the King Power Stadium

Birmingham fans are out in force at the King Power Stadium, 5,000 of them here, compared to 7,000 for the replay with Hull City at St Andrew’s 10 days ago. To be fair, that game was played in sub-zero temperatures, today is a much milder experience. Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray has named a strong side for this tie - with Leicester coach Enzo Maresca making 10 changes, including a debut for development squad midfielder Brandon Cover - but it is Jamie Vardy’s first start since recovering from a knee injury. Championship leaders Leicester have a game with Swansea on Tuesday, hence Maresca’s team selection. Birmingham do not play for a week, so Mowbray says he will ‘go for it’.

03:12 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

Typically, after dominating the opening exchanges, United thought they had conceded when Evan Ferguson headed home from close range. But an assistant referee’s flag cuts short the Brighton celebrations. Cue an almost audible sigh of relief from the home side’s bench.

03:11 PM GMT

10 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Everton’s first chance of the game. Beto takes on a shot but his strike goes just wide of the post.

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park:

Everton’s first goal attempt in the 10th minute - Calvert-Lewin sets up strike partner Beto but he fired just wide from the edge of the area. The Portuguese should at least have forced Tim Krul into a save.

03:10 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

Too many teams might not care about the FA Cup but Sheffield United clearly do. The Blades have started faster than Usain Bolt here at Bramall Lane, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Gustavo Hamer both going close.

03:10 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park

After a minute’s applause to mark the passing of John Hurst, a key member of Everton’s 1970 Championship-winning team, Luton have made a bright start. Alfie Doughty sent a good chance over the bar in the first minute while former Evertonian Ross Barkley - roundly booed by the home fans - fired a long ranger high and wide into the Gwladys Street End.

03:09 PM GMT

8 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

You can sense a little frustration around Goodison Park as the home side have not really got going whereas Luton have made a positive start.

03:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Former Everton man Barkley has his first effort of the afternoon but he does not trouble Virginia’s goal. Some jeers around Goodison Park for the boyhood Evertonian and it is safe to say he has not received a welcoming reception from the home fans.

03:04 PM GMT

2 minutes: Everton 0 Luton 0

Luton make their first foray forward through former Everton winger Towsend down the wing. He whips the ball in and Everton do not deal well with it. It falls to Doughty but he cannot take advantage of the opportunity.

03:00 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Goodison Park and in the three other 3pm kick-offs.

02:59 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Goodison Park.

02:57 PM GMT

James Shield live from Bramall Lane

Fresh off the plane from Spain, United have handed a debut to former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic against Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon. With the Croatian parachuted straight into Chris Wilder’s starting eleven, Wes Foderingham is left kicking his heels on the bench.

02:47 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news from Goodison Park

Everton: Virginia, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Harrison, McNeil, Beto, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Pickford, Lonergan, Keane, Godfrey, Hunt, Young, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti.

Luton: Krul, Burke, Bell, Mengi, Ogbene, Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Kaminski, Potts, Berry, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Johnson, Nelson.

02:39 PM GMT

Another return

It is a return to familiar territory for Ross Barkley but it is also a reunion for Andros Townsend, who spent two years at Everton between 2021 and 2023.

02:34 PM GMT

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Choudhury, Nelson, Coady, Doyle, Akgun, Cover, Praet, Albrighton, Vardy, Marcal-Madivadua.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Faes, Mavididi, Pereira, Cannon, McAteer, Thomas, Raikhy.

Birmingham: Ruddy, Laird, Aiwu, Bielik, Buchanan, James, Sunjic, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele, Stansfield.

Subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Roberts, Hogan, Gardner, Longelo, Long, Burke, Donovan.

02:30 PM GMT

Maidstone have done it!

They have done it! Maidstone are into the fifth round of the FA Cup! What a story from Portman Road; 2nd place in the Championship are beaten by 4th place in the National League South. As they say, that is the magic of the FA Cup! You can read more about Maidstone’s victory here.

02:26 PM GMT

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Sheffield United: Grbic, Osborn, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Bogle, Norwood, Hamer, Norrington-Davies, Brereton, Osula, Archer.

Subs: McBurnie, Foderingham, Robinson, de Souza Costa, Ben Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Brooks, Seriki.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Igor, Webster, van Hecke, Estupinan, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Ferguson, Pedro.

Subs: Lamptey, Dunk, Milner, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Steele, Baker-Boaitey.

02:22 PM GMT

Richard Tanner live from Goodison Park

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has gone 14 matches since his last goal for Everton but at least he’ll have the physical presence of Beto alongside him for today’s tie with Luton. They start together in what looks like will be a 4-4-2 formation. Everton will hope this is a good omen - they have met the Hatters only three times in the FA Cup in their history but have won all three ties and have gone on to reach the final each time. In 1933, when the legendary Dixie Dean was in their team, they won a sixth round tie at Goodison 6-0 and went on to bet Manchester City in the final. They didn’t meet again until the 1984-85 semi-final when they won 2-1 at Villa Park, before losing to Manchester United in the final. The following season they met the Hatters again, this time in the fifth round, and after a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road, Everton won the replay 1-0. There was disappointment in the final again however when they lost to Liverpool 3-1.

02:21 PM GMT

Maidstone so close

They are into eight minutes of added time at Portman Road and Maidstone are not far away from the fifth round.

02:19 PM GMT

Leeds vs Plymouth

Leeds: Meslier, Shackleton, Rodon, Cooper, Byram, Gruev, Ampadu, Gnonto, Rutter, Anthony, Piroe.

Subs: Firpo, Cresswell, Kamara, Bamford, Klaesson, Poveda, Gelhardt, Joseph, Christy.

Plymouth: Hazard, Phillips, Galloway, Gibson, Mumba, Roberts, Randell, Miller, Whittaker, Hardie, Wright.

Subs: Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Butcher, Edwards, Bundu, Waine, Burton, Sorinola, Issaka.

02:17 PM GMT

Team news from around the grounds

There are three other FA Cup fourth round ties kicking off at 3pm in addition to the one at Goodison Park. Let’s start with the team news at Elland Road...

02:14 PM GMT

Latest from Portman Road

We could be on for a big shock at Portman Road as the lowest-ranked side left in the competition Maidstone United lead Championship high-flyers Ipswich 2-1 with just five minutes to go.

02:09 PM GMT

Visitors arrive

02:01 PM GMT

Luton team news

02:01 PM GMT

Everton team news

01:58 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

01:55 PM GMT

Barkley back on Merseyside

Ross Barkley is back on familiar ground this afternoon with his Luton teammates. Having come through the Everton academy, he spent nearly a decade as part of the senior set-up at Goodison Park before joining Chelsea in 2018. What type of a reception will he receive this afternoon?

01:51 PM GMT

Home side arriving

01:44 PM GMT

FA Cup fourth round

It is FA Cup fourth round weekend and we have plenty of action this afternoon with one game currently in play and five more to come. Our focus will be on Goodison Park for an all-Premier League tie as Everton host Luton at Goodison Park. Everton reached the fourth round after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 in a third-round replay. Luton were also taken to a replay, by League One Bolton, and came through 2-1.

Meanwhile at Bramall Lane Sheffield United take on Brighton in another Premier League encounter. Elsewhere Leeds United take on Plymouth at Elland Road and current Championship leaders Leicester host Birmingham City. Later this evening Fulham host Newcastle at Craven Cottage, which you will be able to follow with us later.

Ipswich are currently in action against Maidstone United, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition. We will give you updates on that game, which kicked off at 12.30pm.

Last night there were four ties in the fourth round. Bristol City of the Championship drew 0-0 against Nottingham Forest of the Premier League. Stamford Bridge witnessed the same score line as Chelsea drew with Aston Villa in an all-Premier League encounter. Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home against Coventry, which means all three of those ties will head to a replay.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 with a late Nathan Ake goal, sending Pep Guardiola’s side into the fifth round. On Thursday night Bournemouth kicked off the fourth round in style with a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Swansea at the Vitality Stadium.

Team news from Goodison Park and the other 3pm kick-offs to come shortly.