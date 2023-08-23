Luton-based Monarch Airlines set for relaunch six year after collapse

A spokesperson for Monarch said the first steps for relaunching the airline had been completed

Monarch Airlines is preparing to relaunch six years after collapsing.

The company, which operated out of London Luton Airport, confirmed its new headquarters would be in the Bedfordshire town.

The airline collapsed in 2017, with more than 1,800 workers made redundant the flights and holidays for about 860,000 people being cancelled.

Monarch has announced that the airline and the holiday company have been transferred to new ownership.

The firm had its origins in a travel company founded in 1928, with the airline established in Luton in 1968.

According to Companies House the new incarnation of the firm was founded in January. A new website and social media accounts have also been launched.

A spokesperson for the company said: "On the 18th of August we completed the critical first step in our mission to relaunch a much-loved name in UK travel when Monarch Airlines and Monarch Holidays were passed into new ownership.

"We're now building a brand new Monarch and can't wait to share more with the travelling public in the very near future."

Monarch Airlines ceased trading in 2017, leaving its aeroplanes grounded on the tarmac at London Luton Airport

Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd went into administration in 2019

When the company ceased trading in October 2017 the Civil Aviation Authority had to help 110,000 holidaymakers return home.

At the time it was the UK's fifth biggest airline and the country's largest ever to collapse.

In 2019, the engineering arm of the airline, Monarch Aircraft Engineering Limited (MAEL), also went into administration.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830