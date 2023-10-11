Luton Airport fire – live: Firefighters among five hurt in race to tackle huge blaze as flights suspended

All flight operations have been suspended at London’s Luton Airport after a large fire broke out at one of its car park buildings.

Firefighters and an airline official were among five people taken to hospital as emergency services continued to battle a blaze that broke out just before 9pm.

The newly-built car park building at the airport's Terminal 2 has partially collapsed, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said. It was not known if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.

The fire service said it was called to the incident just before 9pm and over 10 fire engines were at the scene. It added that 80 per cent of one of the car park’s third floors was impacted by the blaze.

All flight services have been suspended until 12pm on Wednesday, the airport said in a statement on X/Twitter.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time as access remains severely restricted,” the airport added.

Upto 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged, according to the fire services.

Key Points

Five injured as massive fire engulfs Luton Airport

All fights cancelled till 12pm Wednesday

How does Luton Airport fire affect passengers?

About 1,200 vehicles damaged in airport fire

How important is Luton airport?

06:49 , Simon Calder

Luton airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the UK, normally with several hundred flights a day across Europe – typically carrying 40,000 passengers daily.

It is the location for easyJet’s headquarters, and a base for many of the flights on Britain’s biggest budget airline.

Luton is the main UK base for Wizz Air, which has many flights to and from destinations mainly in eastern Europe.

Ryanair has a substantial operation, with dozens of flights to destinations in Ireland and Continental Europe.

Passengers wait at Luton Airport after all flights cancelled

06:46 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Passengers wait at Luton Airport after flights cancelled until Wednesday noon following fire at the car park (Simon Calder)

‘Significant structural collapse’ of car park at Luton Airport

06:42 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Story continues

The multi-storey car park at Terminal 2 of Luton Airport suffered significant structural collapse following a massive fire that erupted just before 9pm last night.

Upto 1,200 vehicles were in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged, according to the fire services.

“One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse,” a spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire Service told PA news agency.

“Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on air side of the airport.”

Bus service at Luton Airport suspended due to fire

06:26 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Buses were unable to serve the Luton Airport terminal following a fire at the multi-storey car park at the airport, Arriva Beds and Bucks said.

“All services are unable to serve the airport terminal,” it said in a social media post this morning.

“Services A and 100 are operating up to Vauxhall, terminating at Luton bound stop on Kimpton Rd.”

Simon Calder: How does Luton Airport fire affect passengers?

06:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Flights have been suspended at London’s Luton Airport after “a significant fire” broke out at a terminal car park, and passengers have been told to not go to the airport at this time.

Twenty-three incoming flights were diverted on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Passengers ended up at airports as far away as Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol late at night.

Ten outbound departures were cancelled on Tuesday evening, including flights that had already been boarded.

About 30,000 passengers have been impacted, adding in last night’s cancelled and diverted flights.

Simon Calder has more.

Simon Calder: How does Luton Airport fire affect passengers?

In pics | Emergency services battle blaze at Luton Airport

06:09 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Firemen battle a fire at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure (AFP via Getty Images)

Firemen battle a fire at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure (AFP via Getty Images)

Flames are seen as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton Airport (REUTERS)

Passengers told to ‘get off the flight’ amid fire at Luton Airport

05:59 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Passengers on board a plane that was due to take off were asked to “get off the flight” after a massive fire erupted at the Luton Airport last night just before 9pm.

“We were all just told to get off the flight, that there was an incident and then we were left in the airport with no proper explanation,” an unnamed passenger was quoted by the BBC as saying.

The passengers were informed two hours later that there had been a major incident and they would need to leave the airport.

“It was all a little bit confusing because I don’t think the staff knew exactly what they were supposed to be doing.”

Another passenger told the broadcaster that “some of us were very frightened because we’d travelled by ourselves” and “didn’t have anywhere to go”.

Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

05:48 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze that broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Five people have been admitted to Luton and Dunstable hospitals for smoke inhalation.

A sixth person was treated at the scene but did not require further medical treatment.

More here.

Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

Hotels around Luton Airport fully booked as passengers forced to cancel tickets

05:39 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hotels around Luton Airport were fully booked as passengers were forced to cancel their tickets last minute following a massive blaze at the car park.

“Got last three rooms in Ibis hotel, we were lucky, there are so many can’t get into any hotels. Staff at Luton very helpful,” wrote a passenger on social media X.

Simon Calder: How does Luton Airport fire affect passengers?

05:20 , Simon Calder

The airport is saying: “Emergency services continue to respond to a significant fire in Terminal Car Park 2, which has resulted in partial structural collapse.

“All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday 11 October, please contact your airline for the latest flight information.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted.”

What’s the effect on flights?

Twenty-three incoming flights were diverted on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Passengers arrived as far away as Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol late at night.

Ten outbound departures were cancelled on Tuesday evening, including flights which had already been boarded.

On Wednesday morning, 85 planes are due to depart by 12 noon when the airport may re-open. With the inbound cancellations, that means a total of 170 flights – with an estimated 27,000 passengers booked. Adding in last night’s cancelled and diverted flights and that’s about 30,000 passengers.

Even if the airport is able to reopen at noon, more travellers likely to be affected due to knock-on effects from the closure.

What happens to those people?

Under European air passengers’ rights rules they are entitled to alternative flights and hotel stays as necessary, but such is the scale of this that it’s likely many people will need to try to find alternative flights and claim back the cash.

Presumably some people will come back and find their car has gone up in smoke?

Yes. The airport says: “For passengers who have queries regarding a parked vehicle or future booking please contact luton.customerservices@apcoa.com.”

‘Cars going up in flames’: Witness shares what he saw at Luton Airport

05:12 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton Airport from Edinburgh.

“There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm,” he told PA news agency.

“A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames.

“The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”

Fire services still battling Luton Airport blaze

04:58 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Firefighters are still battling to extinguish the blaze at Luton Airport, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said in an update.

The fire broke out at the newly-built car park building at Luton’s Terminal 2 just before 9pm on Tuesday.

At least 10 fire engines and over 100 firefighters were pressed into action to bring the fire under control, it said.“We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART,” it said in a statement.

According to the authorities, about 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged.

In pics | Emergency services respond to a fire at Luton Airport

04:44 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton Airport (REUTERS)

People leave as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at Luton Airport (REUTERS)

Flames are seen as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton Airport (REUTERS)

All fights cancelled till 12pm Wednesday

04:34 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

All flight services have been temporarily cancelled after a massive fire broke out in Terminal Cark Park 2 that resulted in the partial collapse of the structure.

"All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday," the airport said in an update on social media X.

It advised passengers to not travel to the airport at this time due to restricted access.

Firefighters among five injured as fire engulfs Luton Airport

04:21 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze that broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal.

Vehicle alarms and loud explosions could be heard, with one witness saying the speed in which the blaze tore through the upper floor of the car park was “incredible”.

Joe Middleton reports.

Flights suspended at Luton Airport after fire engulfs car park

04:08 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog where we bring you the latest updates from the fire at Luton Airport.