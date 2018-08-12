Luthi to return to Moto2 after single MotoGP season

Luthi, 31, had raced in grand prix racing's intermediate class for 11 seasons since joining the 250cc category in 2007.

He finished runner-up to Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli respectively in the two Moto2 campaigns preceding his MotoGP graduation this year.

After his premier-class move this year, the Swiss rider has struggled to adapt to the Honda RC213V bike run by Marc VDS, and 10 races into his rookie campaign he is one of two full-time riders yet to score points.

Marc VDS is widely expected to pull out of MotoGP next year – and while Luthi was briefly linked to Xavier Simeon's Avintia Ducati ride, he has now forgone hopes of staying on the premier-class grid and penned a Moto2 deal with Dynavolt Intact GP.

“MotoGP is still a dream come true for me - but circumstances have not made it easy for me in recent months,” Luthi said.

“Now I am very happy that such a great door has opened for the next years. Dynavolt Intact GP is a strong, safe and well-organised team in which top performances are possible.”

Luthi's deal with Dynavolt Impact will see him join the team "for the 2019 season and beyond", according to the outfit's press release.

Replacing Xavi Vierge, Luthi will ride a Kalex Moto2 bike alongside Marcel Schrotter, who joined the outfit on a multi-year deal in 2018.

Vierge, who sits seventh - one place and eight points ahead of Schrotter – in the current Moto2 standings, will instead switch over to Marc VDS' Moto2 outfit to partner Alex Marquez, as confirmed by his manager.

Xavi Vierge, Dynavolt Intact GP Motorsport.com

Xavi Vierge, Dynavolt Intact GP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2019 Moto2 line-up so far: