Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Luther Burbank Corporation
·29 min read
Luther Burbank Corporation
Luther Burbank Corporation

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share

  • Net interest margin of 2.01%

  • Return on average assets and equity of 0.69% and 8.04%, respectively

  • Noninterest expense to average assets of 1.00%

  • Loan production of $281.4 million

  • Weighted average coupon on loan originations increased by 22% to 5.68%

  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.08%

  • Book value per share of $13.36

  • Tangible book value per share of $13.30 (1)

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended (2)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

Return on average assets

0.69

%

1.10

%

1.30

%

Return on average equity

8.04

%

12.33

%

14.08

%

Net interest margin

2.01

%

2.42

%

2.57

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

49.23

%

33.61

%

32.84

%

Income Statement

 

 

 

Net interest income

$39,274

 

$45,474

 

$45,725

 

Net income

$13,689

 

$21,002

 

$23,383

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings (1)

$20,431

 

$30,367

 

$31,135

 

Diluted earnings per share

$0.27

 

$0.41

 

$0.45

 

Balance Sheet

 

 

 

Total loans

$7,010,445

 

$6,854,455

 

$6,297,420

 

Total deposits

$5,839,340

 

$5,794,380

 

$5,538,243

 

Net charge-off ratio

%

%

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.03

%

Capital

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.72

%

9.99

%

10.12

%

Book value per share

$13.36

 

$13.25

 

$12.95

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

$13.30

 

$13.18

 

$12.88

 

Growth in tangible book value per share

0.87

%

0.73

%

2.34

%

Dividend declared per share

$0.12

 

$0.12

 

$0.12

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table

(2) Unaudited, with the exception of total loans, deposits and Tier 1 leverage ratio as of December 31, 2021

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.7 million and $80.2 million, or $0.27 and $1.57 diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I'm pleased to report our earnings for the fourth quarter. We remain focused on executing on our core fundamentals including strong credit underwriting, excellent customer service and efficient operations, as we work to manage the pressure on our margin resulting from the unprecedented rising interest rate environment. During the quarter, loans increased by $156 million, an annualized rate of 9%, and loan growth continued to benefit from the combination of organic loan originations and slowing prepayment speeds. The weighted average rate on newly originated loans increased to 5.68%, during the quarter, benefiting from the rise in interest rates, and helping to improve our quarterly loan yield to 4.08%, an increase of 38 basis points as compared to the linked quarter. However, given our liability sensitive balance sheet, the rapid rise in interest rates has had an even larger impact on our cost of funds, which rose by 89 basis points. As a result, our net interest margin declined by 41 basis points to 2.01% compared to 2.42% during the linked quarter. Although earnings are being compressed by the current rate environment, our strong capital standing, excellent credit quality and efficient operations position the Company to weather this economic period. At the end of the year, our nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.08%, while our quarterly ratio of noninterest expense to total average assets was 1.00%.”

Ms. Lagomarsino concluded, "We are making progress in terms of our proposed merger with Washington Federal, Inc. The expectation remains that the transaction will close in 2023 following the receipt of all requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals. As I have previously noted, we are excited by this strategic partnership and believe that the merger will create an even stronger regional bank than the sum of its parts.”

Income Statement

The Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.27 EPS, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.41 EPS, for the linked quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings totaled $20.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $30.4 million for the linked quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.3 million, a decrease of $6.2 million from the third quarter, primarily due to higher interest expense on our deposit portfolio, partially offset by higher interest income on loans. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due to higher interest rates, while the increase in loan interest income was due to an increase in the average balance and interest rate of loans, as well as higher income earned on our interest rate swaps. As compared to the linked quarter, the average balance and cost of interest bearing deposits increased by $269.0 million and 100 basis points, respectively, while the average balance and yield on our loan portfolio increased by $193.7 million and 38 basis points, respectively.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company held swaps with an aggregate notional amount of $1.45 billion, carrying a weighted average fixed rate payment of 1.85%, while receiving a federal funds weighted average rate of 4.33%. In addition, during the current quarter, the Company entered into two new interest rate swap agreements with an aggregate notional amount of $400 million that have effective dates in February and April 2023. The Company's swaps provide a hedge against the interest rate risk associated with hybrid adjustable loans in their fixed period as well as fixed rate single family loans. The net hedging impact associated with our swaps is reported in interest income on loans.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.01% compared to 2.42% for the previous quarter. The decrease in our net interest margin reflects the net impact of an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets. During the fourth quarter, the cost of our interest bearing liabilities increased by 89 basis points primarily due to an increase in the cost of our deposits, while the yield on our interest earning assets increased by 44 basis points primarily due to an increase in our loan yield. Our net interest spread in the fourth quarter was 1.85%, a decrease of 45 basis points as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $971 thousand, an increase of $702 thousand compared to the third quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to a slight increase in the fair value of equity securities during the current quarter compared to a decline in fair value in the prior quarter. Changes in fair value are primarily attributable to market interest rates. Noninterest income further benefited from a 100 basis point increase in the annualized dividend rate on our Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") stock.

Noninterest income primarily consists of FHLB stock dividends, fair value adjustments on equity securities, fee income and the financial impact related to loans sold.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase was predominantly due to a $3.2 million increase in compensation costs primarily due to a $1.6 million decline in capitalized loan origination costs due to lower loan origination volume and a $1.2 million increase in the accrual for post-employment related retirement benefits resulting from a decrease in long-term interest rates. Noninterest expense was also negatively impacted by $1.1 million of costs incurred in connection with our previously announced merger with Washington Federal, Inc ("Washington Federal"). Our efficiency ratio was 49.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 33.6% for the previous quarter and was impacted by the increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in net interest income. At the end of the year, the Company reduced the size of its lending workforce with the expectation of a significant decline in loan volume for calendar 2023 related to higher interest rates and slowing real estate activity. At December 31, 2022, our loan pipeline was $57.4 million as compared to $231.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense primarily consists of compensation costs, as well as expenses incurred related to occupancy, depreciation and amortization, data processing, marketing, professional services and merger related costs.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $8.0 billion, an increase of $794.7 million, or 11.1%, from December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $713.0 million increase in loans as compared to prior year-end. Total liabilities were $7.3 billion at quarter end, an increase of $781.3 million, or 12.0%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to a $456.5 million increase in FHLB advances and growth in our deposits of $301.1 million.

Loans

Total loans at December 31, 2022 were $7.0 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to the prior year end. Loan growth during the year was driven by origination volume of $2.1 billion, partially offset by the early prepayment of loans. Our loan portfolio generally consists of income property loans ("IPL") and single family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, which represent 67.1% and 32.6%, respectively, of our total loan portfolio. Our IPL portfolio primarily consists of hybrid-adjustable rate multifamily residential and nonresidential commercial real estate loans and totaled $4.7 billion and $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our SFR loan portfolio totaled $2.3 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, as of the same dates, and consisted primarily of hybrid-adjustable rate loans representing 85.9% and 84.4% of the total, respectively. The remaining portion of our SFR loan portfolio primarily consisted of 30-year fixed rate loans.

Selected Loan Data (1)

As of or For the Three Months Ended

 

As of or For the Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Loan Yield

IPL Portfolio

4.07

%

 

3.75

%

 

3.83

%

 

3.83

%

 

3.74

%

SFR Loan Portfolio

4.08

%

 

3.56

%

 

2.75

%

 

3.33

%

 

2.83

%

Loan Originations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IPL Portfolio

$108,978

 

 

$296,296

 

 

$315,742

 

 

$1,218,404

 

 

$1,284,311

 

SFR Loan Portfolio (2)

$166,694

 

 

$231,249

 

 

$175,987

 

 

$881,290

 

 

$768,614

 

Weighted Average Coupon on Loan Originations

IPL Portfolio

5.02

%

 

4.31

%

 

3.26

%

 

3.74

%

 

3.34

%

SFR Loan Portfolio (2)

6.03

%

 

5.06

%

 

2.98

%

 

4.33

%

 

3.18

%

Prepayment Speeds

IPL Portfolio

4.98

%

 

16.02

%

 

25.80

%

 

16.99

%

 

23.14

%

SFR Loan Portfolio

6.59

%

 

15.24

%

 

36.09

%

 

22.38

%

 

39.56

%

Weighted Average Months to Repricing

IPL Portfolio

34.8

 

 

36.7

 

 

34.4

 

 

34.8

 

 

34.4

 

SFR Loan Portfolio

84.1

 

 

88.0

 

 

87.3

 

 

84.1

 

 

87.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The table above excludes loan data related to construction loans, which are insignificant components of our loan portfolio.

(2) The Company purchased a pool of fixed rate SFR loans totaling $287.8 million, with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.31%, in February 2021, which is excluded from our loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the weighted average coupon on loan originations above.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's internal production of new loans was $281.4 million, a decrease of $248.8 million, or 46.9%, as compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter, the weighted average coupon on IPL and SFR loan originations increased by 71 and 97 basis points, respectively, compared to the linked quarter due to the current rising interest rate environment.

During the current quarter, IPL yields increased 32 basis points compared to the prior quarter due to a $2.5 million increase in income earned on interest rate swaps, as well as the origination of new loans at higher interest rates. IPL prepayment speeds continued to decline during the current quarter as the increase in interest rates has slowed refinance activity. The interest rate on the prepayment and other principal reduction of IPL loans was 4.16% and 3.95% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, SFR portfolio yields increased by 52 basis points compared to the linked quarter primarily due to the origination of new loans at substantially higher rates throughout the year, and to a lesser extent, a $1.3 million increase in income earned on a swap that hedges a pool of fixed rate SFR loans. Consistent with the IPL discussion above, SFR loan portfolio prepayment speeds decreased during the current quarter due to rising market interest rates. The interest rate on the prepayment and other principal reduction of SFR loans was 4.23% and 3.60% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $6.5 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.3 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to one previously classified loan that was moved to nonaccrual status during the current quarter. Classified loans, which includes loans graded Substandard and of greater risk, totaled $18.9 million and $12.1 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Criticized loans, which includes loans graded Special Mention and classified loans, were $22.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $16.7 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in criticized and classified loan balances during the year was primarily attributed to isolated credit related downgrades of several loans and is not thought to represent any particular declining credit trends in our loan portfolio. As compared to the linked quarter, classified loans decreased by $1.8 million, declining primarily as a result of the payoff of one adversely graded loan during the current quarter. As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, we had no real estate owned and we have not foreclosed on any collateral since 2015.

During the three months ended December 31 and September 30, 2022, the Company recorded loan loss provisions of $650 thousand and $500 thousand, respectively. The provisions recorded during the current and linked quarters were primarily related to loan growth. Our allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.52% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.53% and 0.56% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses and the provisions for loan losses recognized were determined based on the incurred loss methodology. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") allowance methodology on January 1, 2023. The impact of the adoption of CECL is still being evaluated but is not expected to have a material impact on our financial condition or results of operation.

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets totaled $147.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $77.3 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $70.5 million, or 91.2%. This increase was primarily due to a $18.2 million increase in the fair value of our swaps due to rising interest rates, an additional $17.8 million investment in CRA qualified activities, the recording of right-of-use assets related to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard on January 1, 2022, currently totaling $13.2 million, and a $11.7 million increase in deferred tax assets primarily related to the decline in the fair value of available for sale investment securities. The new lease standard requires lessees to record a right-of-use asset and lease liability for all long-term lease obligations.

Prepaid expenses and other assets primarily consist of bank-owned life insurance, prepaid expenses, accrued interest receivable, premises and equipment, lease right-of-use assets and tax related items.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $5.8 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $301.1 million, or 5.4%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits increased $430.0 million, while retail deposits decreased $129.0 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in brokered deposits was generally utilized to support loan growth. During the year, as a result of the rising interest rate environment, we continued to see a change in customer preferences related to term deposits. Consequently, the proportion of non-maturity deposits within the portfolio decreased to 46.3% compared to 57.8% at December 31, 2021, while our portfolio of time deposits increased to 53.7% from 42.2% at December 31, 2021. Our cost of interest bearing deposits was 2.00% during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 1.00% during the linked quarter. As discussed above, the increase in our cost of interest bearing deposits compared to the prior quarter was predominantly due to rate increases in both retail and brokered deposits.

FHLB Advances

FHLB advances totaled $1.2 billion and $751.6 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in FHLB advances was primarily utilized to fund loan growth. At December 31, 2022, the weighted average interest rate and weighted average remaining maturity of FHLB advances outstanding was 2.64% and 1.7 years, respectively, compared to 1.68% and 2.3 years, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The increase in the weighted average interest rate was due to the general rise in interest rates during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Other Liabilities

Other liabilities totaled $88.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $64.4 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $23.6 million, or 36.6%. The increase primarily relates to the recognition of lease liabilities related to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard at the beginning of the year, currently totaling $13.3 million, and a $6.0 million increase in unfunded commitments to support low income housing. See further discussion regarding the new lease standard above under "Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets".

Other liabilities primarily consist of accrued employee benefits, loan escrow balances, checks outstanding, lease liabilities and accrued interest payable.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements and the Bank qualified as ‘‘well-capitalized’’ for purposes of the FDIC’s prompt corrective action regulations, as summarized in the table below:

(unaudited)

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

For Well-
Capitalized
Institution

Luther Burbank Corporation

 

 

 

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.72

%

 

9.99

%

 

10.12

%

 

N/A

 

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio

16.80

%

 

16.85

%

 

17.09

%

 

N/A

 

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.26

%

 

18.33

%

 

18.68

%

 

N/A

 

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

19.14

%

 

19.20

%

 

19.61

%

 

N/A

 

Tangible Stockholders' Equity Ratio (1)

8.52

%

 

8.50

%

 

9.28

%

 

N/A

 

Luther Burbank Savings

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.74

%

 

11.06

%

 

11.13

%

 

5.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio

20.19

%

 

20.29

%

 

20.54

%

 

6.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

20.19

%

 

20.29

%

 

20.54

%

 

8.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

21.07

%

 

21.17

%

 

21.47

%

 

10.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table

Stockholders’ equity totaled $682.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $13.4 million, or 2.0%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net income of $80.2 million, partially offset by a decline in the fair value of available for sale investment securities, net of tax, of $34.3 million, dividends paid of $24.6 million and share repurchases of $9.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. The $20.0 million share repurchase plan, initiated in November 2020, was completed during the second quarter of 2022.

Given the pending merger with Washington Federal, and the desire to preserve capital in the current uncertain economic environment, the Company’s Board of Directors has decided to suspend quarterly cash dividends.

Suspending Earnings Calls

On November 13, 2022, the Company and Washington Federal announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Washington Federal will acquire the Company. As such, the Company will be suspending quarterly earnings conference calls to discuss the Company's financial results.

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $8.0 billion, total loans of $7.0 billion and total deposits of $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in the western United States, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate, liquidity, economic, market, credit, operational, inflation risks associated with our business, including the speed and predictability of changes in these risks; our ability to retain deposits and attract new deposits and loans and the composition and terms of such deposits and loans; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market or turbulence or uncertainty in domestic or foreign financial markets; any failure to adequately manage the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses; our management of risks inherent in our real estate loan portfolio, including the seasoning of the portfolio, the level of non-conforming loans, the number of large borrowers, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of our collateral and our ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; significant market concentrations in California and Washington; the occurrence of significant natural or man-made disasters (including fires, earthquakes and terrorist acts), severe weather events, health crises and other catastrophic events; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; political instability or the effects of war or other conflicts, including, but not limited to, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the announced merger with Washington Federal, including delays in the consummation of the merger or litigation or other conditions that may cause the parties to abandon the merger or make the merger more expensive or less beneficial; the impact that the announced merger may have on our ability to attract and retain customers and key personnel, the value of our shares, our expenses, and/or our ability to conduct our business in the ordinary course and execute on our strategies; the performance of our third-party vendors; fraud, financial crimes and fund transfer errors; failures, interruptions, cybersecurity incidents and data breaches involving the our data, technology and systems and those of our customers and third-party providers; rapid technological changes in the financial services industry; any inadequacy in our risk management framework or use of data and/or models; the laws and regulations applicable to our business, and the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or our subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; our involvement from time to time in legal proceedings and examinations and remedial actions by regulators; increased competition in the financial services industry; and changes in our reputation. Other factors include, without limitation, those listed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and related management commentary contain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and, therefore, are considered non‐GAAP financial measures, including pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings, efficiency ratio, tangible assets, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets. Our management uses these non‐GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations. We believe that these non‐GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and other companies, as well as demonstrate the effects of significant changes in the current period. We also believe that investors find these non‐GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding our underlying operating performance and the analysis of ongoing operating trends. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. You should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for the non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of these non‐GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables below.

Contact

Bradley Satenberg
Investor Relations
(844) 446-8201
investorrelations@lbsavings.com


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022 (unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

185,895

 

 

$

138,413

 

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

 

607,348

 

 

 

647,317

 

Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost

 

3,108

 

 

 

3,829

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

10,340

 

 

 

11,693

 

Loans held-for-investment

 

7,010,445

 

 

 

6,297,420

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(36,685

)

 

 

(35,535

)

Total loans held-for-investment, net

 

6,973,760

 

 

 

6,261,885

 

FHLB stock

 

32,694

 

 

 

23,411

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

13,661

 

 

 

16,090

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

147,826

 

 

 

77,319

 

Total assets

$

7,974,632

 

 

$

7,179,957

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Deposits

$

5,839,340

 

 

$

5,538,243

 

FHLB advances

 

1,208,147

 

 

 

751,647

 

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

 

61,857

 

 

 

61,857

 

Senior debt

 

94,785

 

 

 

94,662

 

Other liabilities

 

87,967

 

 

 

64,415

 

Total liabilities

 

7,292,096

 

 

 

6,510,824

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

682,536

 

 

 

669,133

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,974,632

 

 

$

7,179,957

 


 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31,
2022
(unaudited)

 

September 30,
2022
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2022
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

Interest and fee income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

70,894

 

$

62,366

 

$

55,239

 

 

$

243,805

 

$

219,245

 

Investment securities

 

5,082

 

 

4,127

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

14,372

 

 

8,451

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,964

 

 

547

 

 

62

 

 

 

2,776

 

 

223

 

Total interest income

 

77,940

 

 

67,040

 

 

57,464

 

 

 

260,953

 

 

227,919

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

29,465

 

 

14,085

 

 

6,722

 

 

 

56,483

 

 

35,612

 

FHLB advances

 

6,833

 

 

5,346

 

 

3,190

 

 

 

18,904

 

 

14,535

 

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

 

794

 

 

560

 

 

252

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

1,015

 

Senior debt

 

1,574

 

 

1,575

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

6,297

 

 

6,298

 

Total interest expense

 

38,666

 

 

21,566

 

 

11,739

 

 

 

83,699

 

 

57,460

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

39,274

 

 

45,474

 

 

45,725

 

 

 

177,254

 

 

170,459

 

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

 

650

 

 

500

 

 

(1,800

)

 

 

1,150

 

 

(10,800

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

38,624

 

 

44,974

 

 

47,525

 

 

 

176,104

 

 

181,259

 

Noninterest income

 

971

 

 

269

 

 

636

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

1,886

 

Noninterest expense

 

19,814

 

 

15,376

 

 

15,226

 

 

 

64,027

 

 

59,145

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

19,781

 

 

29,867

 

 

32,935

 

 

 

113,737

 

 

124,000

 

Provision for income taxes

 

6,092

 

 

8,865

 

 

9,552

 

 

 

33,539

 

 

36,247

 

Net income

$

13,689

 

$

21,002

 

$

23,383

 

 

$

80,198

 

$

87,753

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.27

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

1.58

 

$

1.70

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.27

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

1.57

 

$

1.70

 


 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

0.69

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

1.06

%

 

1.22

%

Stockholders' equity

 

8.04

%

 

 

12.33

%

 

 

14.08

%

 

11.84

%

 

13.64

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

49.23

%

 

 

33.61

%

 

 

32.84

%

 

35.79

%

 

34.32

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

0.85

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.82

%

Loan to deposit ratio

 

120.06

%

 

 

118.29

%

 

 

113.71

%

 

120.06

%

 

113.71

%

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

 

8.56

%

 

 

8.90

%

 

 

9.23

%

 

8.98

%

 

8.96

%

Dividend payout ratio

 

44.84

%

 

 

29.23

%

 

 

26.57

%

 

30.71

%

 

21.02

%

YIELDS/RATES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on loans

 

4.08

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.51

%

 

3.68

%

 

3.47

%

Yield on investments

 

3.18

%

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

2.19

%

 

1.29

%

Yield on interest earning assets

 

4.00

%

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.23

%

 

3.52

%

 

3.20

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

 

2.00

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

1.02

%

 

0.66

%

Cost of borrowings

 

2.84

%

 

 

2.42

%

 

 

2.19

%

 

2.44

%

 

2.13

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

 

2.15

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

1.26

%

 

0.90

%

Net interest spread

 

1.85

%

 

 

2.30

%

 

 

2.50

%

 

2.26

%

 

2.30

%

Net interest margin

 

2.01

%

 

 

2.42

%

 

 

2.57

%

 

2.39

%

 

2.40

%

CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity to total assets

 

8.56

%

 

 

8.54

%

 

 

9.32

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

 

8.52

%

 

 

8.50

%

 

 

9.28

%

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

13.36

 

 

$

13.25

 

 

$

12.95

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

13.30

 

 

$

13.18

 

 

$

12.88

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-off ratio

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

566.91

%

 

 

940.86

%

 

 

1,549.72

%

 

 

 

 

Criticized loans

$

22,348

 

 

$

24,120

 

 

$

16,694

 

 

 

 

 

Classified loans

$

18,935

 

 

$

20,689

 

 

$

12,108

 

 

 

 

 

LOAN COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily residential

$

4,532,312

 

 

$

4,495,363

 

 

$

4,210,735

 

 

 

 

 

Single family residential

$

2,283,628

 

 

$

2,159,384

 

 

$

1,881,676

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

$

172,258

 

 

$

181,971

 

 

$

187,097

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land

$

22,247

 

 

$

17,737

 

 

$

17,912

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$

100,660

 

 

$

148,658

 

 

$

152,284

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing transaction accounts

$

158,068

 

 

$

169,019

 

 

$

176,126

 

 

 

 

 

Money market deposit accounts

$

2,446,239

 

 

$

2,862,302

 

 

$

2,874,692

 

 

 

 

 

Time deposits

$

3,134,373

 

 

$

2,614,401

 

 

$

2,335,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table


 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

$

19,781

 

 

$

29,867

 

 

$

32,935

 

 

$

113,737

 

 

$

124,000

 

Plus: Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

 

650

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

(1,800

)

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

(10,800

)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$

20,431

 

 

$

30,367

 

 

$

31,135

 

 

$

114,887

 

 

$

113,200

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense (numerator)

$

19,814

 

 

$

15,376

 

 

$

15,226

 

 

$

64,027

 

 

$

59,145

 

Net interest income

 

39,274

 

 

 

45,474

 

 

 

45,725

 

 

 

177,254

 

 

 

170,459

 

Noninterest income

 

971

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

1,886

 

Operating revenue (denominator)

$

40,245

 

 

$

45,743

 

 

$

46,361

 

 

$

178,914

 

 

$

172,345

 

Efficiency ratio

 

49.23

%

 

 

33.61

%

 

 

32.84

%

 

 

35.79

%

 

 

34.32

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,974,632

 

 

$

7,921,584

 

 

$

7,179,957

 

Less: Goodwill

 

(3,297

)

 

 

(3,297

)

 

 

(3,297

)

Tangible assets

 

7,971,335

 

 

 

7,918,287

 

 

 

7,176,660

 

Less: Total liabilities

 

(7,292,096

)

 

 

(7,244,915

)

 

 

(6,510,824

)

Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$

679,239

 

 

$

673,372

 

 

$

665,836

 

Period end shares outstanding (denominator)

 

51,073,272

 

 

 

51,074,605

 

 

 

51,682,398

 

Tangible book value per share

$

13.30

 

 

$

13.18

 

 

$

12.88

 

Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$

679,239

 

 

$

673,372

 

 

$

665,836

 

Tangible assets (denominator)

$

7,971,335

 

 

$

7,918,287

 

 

$

7,176,660

 

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets

 

8.52

%

 

 

8.50

%

 

 

9.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 


Latest Stories

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Anderson-Dolan scores 2, Kings beat Blackhawks 2-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley's shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven. Anderson-Dolan had an open net

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl