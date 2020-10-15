Luther boss hints movie spinoff is on the way

From Digital Spy

Luther creator Neil Cross has offered an update on the long-awaited movie adaptation.

While promoting his new series The Sister for ITV, Cross also gave Digital Spy and other media some cagey news about bringing Idris Elba's gruff cop to the big screen.

"I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in and of itself," he teased. “We want to make more Luther. We’re going to make more Luther.

"The details – the hows and the whys – that’s all to come, but we’re going to make more Luther."

Cross's comments echo similar hints from star Idris Elba made to us when he accepted the Special Award at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 over the summer.

"I've maintained that I'd like to see [Luther] come to a film," Elba told us after his win. "That's what I think we're headed towards, is a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen."

The actor then promised: "It is happening!"

Explaining that "the sky's the limit" when bringing Luther to the bring screen, he added: "Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

Neil Cross's newest thriller, ITV's The Sister, stars Russell Tovey as a man haunted by the sins of his past as he begins a new relationship. It will be premiering just in time for Halloween on Monday, October 26.

