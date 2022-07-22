Lutein Market to Be Swept By Growing Incidences of Ocular Disorders, States Fact.MR

Consumption of Emulsion Lutein Is Rising Rapidly Across the World Attributed To Improvements in the Technology for Microencapsulation, Which Aims To Increase Lutein's Stability, Solubility and Bioavailability

Dublin, Ireland, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market research and competitive intelligence provider termed as Fact.MR says that the global Lutein market would reach US$ 330.3 Million in 2022 and go for a passable CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. Lutein does aid in upholding MPOD (macular Pigment Optical Sensitivity). This, in turn, does extend support to healthy vision.

In other words, it does act as one of the internal sunglasses absorbing blue light. The human retina could, thus, be far from getting damaged through direct sunlight or even numerous artificial light sources. Intake of lutein also curtails risk of AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration).

Research states that lutein is capable of averting various kinds of cancer (breast cancer, in particular), type 2 diabetes, skin disorders, and coronary heart diseases.

Additionally, eye-oriented ailments like cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and the other age-related macular degeneration that could be resulting in loss of vision are the factors calling for consumption of lutein, thereby driving the lutein market.

Why is the World Witnessing High Demand Growth for Lutein?

“Growing Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Lutein Intake Driving Market Expansion”

Rise in the demand for lutein as a health supplement, its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, as well as its usage as an additive for animal feed are among the factors anticipated to fuel the demand for this ingredient in numerous consumer markets.

Mounting customer awareness about the benefits of lutein intake, coupled with an increase in the number of health-conscious people, has led to an increase in spending on superior lutein products, which is consequently driving the market.

The suppleness and moisture content of the skin are both preserved by lutein. It is mainly present in plants and vegetables with green, leafy foliage and has anti-inflammatory qualities. The rising incidence of health problems brought on by poor nutrition and the modern-day lifestyle of people can be attributed to the increased demand for lutein.

Key Segments Covered in the Lutein Industry Survey

  • Lutein Market by Product Form :

    • Powder & Crystalline Lutein

    • Oil Suspension Lutein

    • Beadlet Lutein

    • Emulsion Lutein

  • Lutein Market by End Use :

    • Food

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Nutraceuticals

    • Dietary Supplements

  • Lutein Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The key participants are focusing on integration of lutein in food products, so as to have an edge over one another in the lutein market.

  • VitaLutS (launched by Vitiva), comes across as one of the lutein-esters made out of marigold flowers. The manufacturers could manufacture smaller tablets as well as capsules due to the enhanced purity of VitaLuts.

Key players in the Lutein Market

  • BASF SE

  • DSM Nutritional Products AG

  • Hansen Holding A/S

  • Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

  • Nature's Bounty, Inc.

  • Rexall Sundown, Inc.

  • Kemin Industries, Inc.

  • JF-Pharmaland Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Lutein Market Study

  • North America holds 31.3% of the entire market.

  • Europe contributes for 25.6% of the market share.

  • The global lutein market is projected to reach US$ 611.2 Mn by the year 2032.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Carob Powder Market- Global consumption of carob powder is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032. The global carob powder market was valued at US$ 54.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 105.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Softgels Dietary Supplements Market- The Europe softgels dietary supplements market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 32 Billion by 2032 from US$ 16.56 Billion in 2022. Growth in the market is attributed to the burgeoning treatment cost of diseases like bronchitis, and diabetes, along with the increased spending on healthcare rise.

Gelatin Market- The gelatin market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The gelatin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

Cold Pressed Oil Market- The cold pressed oil market is projected to grow steadily at a 5.9% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032. Earlier in 2021, this market was projected to have a global market valuation worth US$ 28 Billion and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 52.60 Billion by 2032.

Coffee Roaster Market- The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world. From 2021 to 2022, the market experienced a Y-o-Y incline of 5%.

String Cheese Market- Worldwide consumption of string cheese is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2022, having registered Y-o-Y growth of 5.2%. Going ahead, the global string cheese market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% reaching the valuation of US$ 7.1 billion over the 2022-2032 assessment period. The United States accounts for more than 40% increase in revenue.

Seed Coating Materials Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global seed coating materials market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.41 billion by the end of 2032. Polymer seed coating materials are widely employed because of their functional capabilities of boosting the nutritional value of seeds and improving their appearance, resulting in increased crop output.

Hard Tea Market- The global hard tea market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.25% and will surpass the market value of US$ 19 Billion by 2032 from US$ 2 Billion from 2022. Thus, the global hard tea market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 17 Billion in the forecast years 2022-2032.

Kosher Beef Market- The market for kosher beef garnered a market value of US$ 66.65 Billion in 2021, and is expected to collect US$ 70 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, the kosher beef market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 114 Billion during 2022-2032.

Anthocyanin Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, the global anthocyanin market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 338.6 million at the end of 2021 to US$ 527.8 million by 2032.

