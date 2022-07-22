Lutein Market to Be Swept By Growing Incidences of Ocular Disorders, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Consumption of Emulsion Lutein Is Rising Rapidly Across the World Attributed To Improvements in the Technology for Microencapsulation, Which Aims To Increase Lutein's Stability, Solubility and Bioavailability

Dublin, Ireland, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market research and competitive intelligence provider termed as Fact.MR says that the global Lutein market would reach US$ 330.3 Million in 2022 and go for a passable CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. Lutein does aid in upholding MPOD (macular Pigment Optical Sensitivity). This, in turn, does extend support to healthy vision.



In other words, it does act as one of the internal sunglasses absorbing blue light. The human retina could, thus, be far from getting damaged through direct sunlight or even numerous artificial light sources. Intake of lutein also curtails risk of AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration).

Research states that lutein is capable of averting various kinds of cancer (breast cancer, in particular), type 2 diabetes, skin disorders, and coronary heart diseases.

Additionally, eye-oriented ailments like cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and the other age-related macular degeneration that could be resulting in loss of vision are the factors calling for consumption of lutein, thereby driving the lutein market.

Why is the World Witnessing High Demand Growth for Lutein?

“Growing Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Lutein Intake Driving Market Expansion”

Rise in the demand for lutein as a health supplement, its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, as well as its usage as an additive for animal feed are among the factors anticipated to fuel the demand for this ingredient in numerous consumer markets.

Mounting customer awareness about the benefits of lutein intake, coupled with an increase in the number of health-conscious people, has led to an increase in spending on superior lutein products, which is consequently driving the market.

The suppleness and moisture content of the skin are both preserved by lutein. It is mainly present in plants and vegetables with green, leafy foliage and has anti-inflammatory qualities. The rising incidence of health problems brought on by poor nutrition and the modern-day lifestyle of people can be attributed to the increased demand for lutein.

Lutein Market by Product Form :



Powder & Crystalline Lutein

Oil Suspension Lutein Beadlet Lutein Emulsion Lutein



Lutein Market by End Use :



Food

Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Dietary Supplements



Lutein Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Competitive Landscape

The key participants are focusing on integration of lutein in food products, so as to have an edge over one another in the lutein market.

VitaLutS (launched by Vitiva), comes across as one of the lutein-esters made out of marigold flowers. The manufacturers could manufacture smaller tablets as well as capsules due to the enhanced purity of VitaLuts.





Key players in the Lutein Market

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Hansen Holding A/S

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Nature's Bounty, Inc.

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

JF-Pharmaland Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Lutein Market Study

North America holds 31.3% of the entire market.

Europe contributes for 25.6% of the market share.

The global lutein market is projected to reach US$ 611.2 Mn by the year 2032.





