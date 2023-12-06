Lurgan murder: Odhrán Kelly killing not linked to organised crime

The murder of a young man in County Armagh at the weekend is not believed to be linked to organised crime, police have said.

The body of Odhrán Kelly, 23, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim's mother, Jacqui Murray, said her son was taken too soon and her heart is "broken in a million pieces".

In a floral tribute, she described him as her "beautiful boy" adding: "Love you always, Mum and big brother Paul."

Forensic teams and police officers have been at the scene since Sunday and a police cordon is still in place around a block of flats and a nearby green space where a car was found burnt out.

Det Ch Insp Tony Kelly said: "My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly's family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link."

He said he was "keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV" walking not far from the burning car.

"I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible," he said.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

At the scene

Catherine Moore, BBC News NI reporter

Just before 18:00 GMT, a crowd began to gather in the rain on Edward Street in Lurgan, where Odhrán Kelly's body was found on Sunday.

Those attending the vigil for the 23-year-old have not been deterred by the weather.

There are hundreds of people here but it is quiet, until a brief applause comes as blue and white balloons are released into the sky.

Hundreds gather in Lurgan as blue and white balloons are released for Odhrán Kelly

Coloured balloons have also been attached to lampposts with flowers beneath them.

One local resident, Jacqueline Bunting, said she has come "to show support for his family and all his friends".

Story continues

Another, Anne McFadden, said it is "important for everybody to come out and support the family". She said that it a "tragic" situation and the community needs to come together.

'Heartbroken'

Mr Kelly's colleagues from Craigavon Area Hospital, where he worked in the domestic unit, visited the scene earlier on Wednesday, taping a balloon with 'Forever 23' to a nearby lamppost.

Jodie Tallon said she was in disbelief at what had happened to Mr Kelly.

"He was just so nice to everybody, and he never had a bad word to say about anybody," she told BBC News NI.

"He was always there for everybody and helped everybody."

Jodie, Aimee and Sammi Jo, who all worked with Mr Kelly at Craigavon Hospital, attended a vigil on Wednesday

Another friend, Aimee Loughran, said Mr Kelly was always "having a laugh and carrying on" and would be forever missed.

"We're just heartbroken, there's no other words for it than heartbroken."

Sammi Jo Lewsley said she was "devastated" at the news, and will remember having a laugh and messing about.

Mr Kelly's work colleagues say they are "heartbroken" about this death

On Tuesday, Det Ch Insp Kelly said he was aware of footage circulating on social media, and that he would be keen to see it.

A Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload footage has also been set up.