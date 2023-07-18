Lupita Nyong'o Used the $20 Gel Cream Jessica Alba Called a "Game Changer" for "Instantly" Plumping Skin

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s a best seller from Jessica Alba’s beauty brand.

The secret to Lupita Nyong’o’s enviably smooth skin is out. Recently, the actor shared a rare glimpse into her skincare routine in her first-ever “get ready with me” video on TikTok and Instagram. In the video, Nyong’o revealed her simple, soothing skincare routine, which includes a surprisingly affordable moisturizer: Honest Beauty’s Hydrogel Cream. A best seller from Jessica Alba’s beauty brand, the $20 moisturizer is available at Amazon, where it boasts over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings.



Alba herself is partial to the moisturizer; In a January 2023 interview, Alba told InStyle the Hydrogel cream "instantly" gives skin a "radiant, hydrated, more plump" look, calling it a "game-changer," and even dubbing it one of her “desert island” picks. From personal experience, I can attest that this moisturizer is a skin-cooling treat; one that works wonders on skin that’s sensitized after one too many glycolic acid peels.

The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is a highly hydrating, lightweight, skin-cooling moisturizer. The formula is oil-free, non-comedogenic, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin, and leaves skin visibly glowing, sans heaviness or oily residue.

Key ingredients include jojoba, which, as dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, previously told InStyle, can amplify “hydration and moisture… easily.” Squalane, an ingredient with “wonderful hydrating properties,” in addition to skin barrier support, dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, previously told InStyle, also plays a role in the formula. Finally, skincare’s hydrating superhero ingredient, hyaluronic acid, is present, and delivers an otherworldly dewiness in seconds. Better yet, hyaluronic acid and squalane are an excellent pair; as Dr. Turegano previously shared, "hyaluronic acid pulls in water to hydrate the cells,” and “squalane serves more to build the moisture barrier and keep the hydration in the skin, as opposed to evaporating.” The result: long-lasting plumpness and all-day dewy hydration.

According to one reviewer, who says the moisturizer leaves their skin “glowing,” it sinks into skin quickly, without greasy residue. “I feel like a smooth happy baby,” the shopper concludes. Another shopper, who is in their 50s, says their typically dry skin has had “zero problems” since using the cream. “My skin has been soft and...dare I say, dewy? Almost youthful?” they quip, comparing the lightweight formula to “a splash of water” that refreshes skin, particularly in the hot, sticky summer months.

For a gorgeous glow and fast-absorbing hydration, shop Lupita Nyong’o’s lightweight, cooling secret for radiant skin, Honest Beauty’s Hydrogel Cream. After all, a $20 Amazon pick used by the likes of Nyong’o and Alba is a winner on all counts.



