Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video

Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style.

The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

"We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post.

In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams as they change outfits. The duo starts off in matching blue and white robes with fluffy slippers before transitioning into matching purple cheetah-print swimsuits.

The couple ramps up the glam with their next several looks. The pair opt for a light blue and yellow ensemble, with Nyong'o wearing a long evening gown with pineapple motifs while Masekela dons a matching yellow suit. Next up, Nyong'o wears a black dress with orange motifs and a matching headdress while her beau wears an orange suit with black trimmings and black sunglasses.

The couple end the reel with their final look, Nyong'o in a sparkly orange dress with detailing that appears to look like pink Camellia flowers or roses and Masekela in a black suit with an orange undershirt. The two briefly break out of the trend to start free dancing at the end of the video.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress has kept her dating life private, but sparked romance rumors in the past with her Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan. The duo staged a makeout scene in a photo booth at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in 2019, but both denied that they were dating.

"It's flattering at the end of the day," Nyong'o explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think it's such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other's company on and off screen."

She was also rumored to have been dating Jared Leto after the two became close on the 2014 awards season trail, but Nyong'o clarified that they only share a close friendship.

"Jared Leto, he's still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he's so embracing of me," the actress said in 2019. "There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that."

She gave some insight to Vogue U.K. in 2019 about her reluctance to comment on her private life saying, "Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by."

"Filming is so time-consuming. And intense," she continued. "With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they're done with their day's work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don't have that it's very isolating."