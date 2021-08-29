Lupita Nyong'o, Kevin Hart mourn Chadwick Boseman one year later: 'He was an angel on this planet'

Stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad are remembering the life and legacy of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The "Black Panther" actor died a year ago at age 43 in his Los Angeles home after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman took on monumental roles in his film career portraying historic figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall and also took on a groundbreaking role as Marvel's Black superhero T'Challa.

Co-stars and friends of the actor shared touching words of his memory Saturday.

Nyong'o who starred alongside Boseman as his "Black Panther" love interest Nakia dedicated an Instagram post to her late co-star.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do...," she wrote in a caption for a photo of the two of them laughing together. "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

Gad wrote a touching tribute on Twitter writing how much he misses his "Marshall" co-star calling him both an angel and a saint.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman," he wrote.

"Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us," "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan wrote.

Viola Davis posted an Instagram photo of her and the late actor from their Oscar-nominated movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!" Davis wrote.

"One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King," Kerry Washington wrote.

"Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman," "Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo wrote, while fellow Marvel star Sebastian Stan shared a black-and-white portrait of Boseman with praying hands and heart emoji in an Instagram Story.

"Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman," Marvel Entertainment wrote.

Kevin Hart posted a photo of the two actors with Hart's children Heaven and Hendrix. "Legends never die. ... rest in paradise KING!!!!!" Hart wrote.

Boseman was born in Anderson, South Carolina, and graduated from Howard University in 2000. He was just stepping into the prime of his career: After starting out on TV shows like "Lincoln Heights" and "Persons Unknown," Boseman had his breakthrough playing Robinson in 2013's "42" and then a year later inhabited the colorful wardrobe of R&B superstar Brown in "Get on Up."

"This experience is an opening for people’s consciousness. Their boundaries should be shaken and moved," Boseman told USA TODAY in 2018 of his role in "Black Panther." "There’s a hero here that I hope people grow to love."

