Lupita Nyong'o Jokes That Fans 'Can Call Me Ant-Woman' After She Eats the Insect for the First Time

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 08, 2020 in New York City.

Lupita Nyong'o is not afraid of trying new things!

In a video posted on Instagram Friday, the Black Panther star, 39, tries eating ants for the very first time.

"It's ants," the Oscar-winner says in the clip, showing her food to the camera. "It's really good, it's not even crunchy or anything."

Nyong'o captioned the post, "You can call me Ant-Woman!!" adding the hashtags, "#Marvel," "#Ants" and "#Foodie."

In the comments, her Us costar Winston Duke poked fun at her culinary adventure, writing, "What is u doin baybeh…what you eating ants fohhh?!!" Duke, 35, continued, "This is ant-agonizing me…I'm feeling antsy…what would yo aunt say…my antena is going crazyyy…😂"

Nyong'o's ant tasting took place at an Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles earlier this week, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma. "An event to celebrate sustainability, and the food and company was absolutely divine. What a wonderful evening!" she wrote in the caption of a post about the event.

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit while holding a glass of bubbly.

Nyong'o's ant eating adventure is not the first time the actress has let fans into her unexpected adventures.

Last month, she shared that not everything went according to plan during her trip to the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

"@KLM lost my luggage 🤬; @dolcegabbana came to the rescue! 🙏🏿 🧚🏽‍♂️✈️ #QuickTrip #WorkingWoman #blessed," she wrote alongside a video montage of a set of new designer looks.

In the video, Nyong'o showed off her new Dolce & Gabbana clothes with seamless transitions to Jay-Z's song, "Change Clothes." From a pastel pink suit to floral A-line dresses, the 12 Years a Slave star looked ready for the summer.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Tells Kids to Cherish Books and Reading to 'Know Yourself and Others in Equal Measure'

In February, Nyong'o opened up about her style journey as the star of Saks' digital-first Spring 2022 campaign.

"[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor," the actress said of her attention-grabbing movie premiere looks.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Talks Red Carpet Risks, the Future of Black Panther and More in New Saks Campaign

"I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things," she continued. "It's a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it."

Nyong'o also reflected on one of her most daring red carpet looks ⁠— the vibrant Versace gown she wore to 2019's Camp-themed Met Gala.

"My outfit was extremely colorful ⁠— I felt like a butterfly," she said. "And my makeup was outrageous, and I just felt extremely camp and beautiful."

The actress' next project in theaters is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel sequel is set to premiere on Nov. 11.