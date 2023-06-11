Lupita Nyong'o 'Humbled' to Wear Custom Breastplate Created by Pakistani Designer for 2023 Tony Awards

Nyong'o wrote on Instagram that Misha Japanwala cast and molded the breastplate from the actress' body

Lupita Nyong'o made a statement from the second she stepped onto the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet.

The actress, who has long been known for her keen fashion sense, wore yet another striking look for this year's award show. But rather than a technicolor dress or ethereal gown like some of her other appearances, this year she chose a tuxedo. It's what she wore underneath that really turned heads.

Beneath her sharp black tuxedo jacket, Nyong'o, 40, wore a silver breastplate that was shockingly realistic. That's because it was molded from her own body.

She shared on Instagram that Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala had created the silver breastplate for her, casting it and molding it from her body.

"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies," Nyong'o wrote, adding that she was "honored" and "humbled" to wear the piece for the award show.



Nyong'o further tied in the silver of the breastplate with her black and silver clutch and her silver jewels. She also rocked a chrome manicure and a graphic tattoo-like design on her recently shaved head (after also previously stepping out in a gorgeous henna look for an event).

The actress was all smiles on the red carpet. Her glam also included a bright berry lip shade — her only pop of color in an otherwise classically neutral palette for Broadway's biggest night.

Nyong'o, who was nominated for the Tony Award for best actress in a play in 2016 for her role in Eclipsed, has long been one of our favorite red carpet stars for her bold sartorial choices. Whether she's choosing bright colors, metallics or something sheer, she wears it with confidence — and she almost always gives us a twirl!



