Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill Among Winners In Daytime Emmys’ Children’s & Animation Categories – Complete Winners List
Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Mark Hamill were among the winners in the Daytime Emmys’ Children’s and Animation categories, announced Saturday.
Nyong’o won out in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children’s Program, with her turn as “The Storyteller” in Netflix’s Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.
Hamill, meanwhile, dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor.
The latest Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symoné. Additional presenters included Millie Davis (PBS’s Odd Squad), and Tom Kenny (Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants), with awards given out in 30 categories.
The first batch of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. An additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday.
Tonight’s full list of winners can be found below.
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max
Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer
Mindy Fila, Coordinating Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Senior Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Senior Producer
Autumn Zitani, Producer
Todd E. James, Producer
Michael Cargill, Producer
Ken Scarborough, Producer
Geri Cole, Producer
Kimberly Wright, Producer
Amanda Young, Line Producer
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon
David Heyman, Executive Producer
Rosie Alison, Executive Producer
Ron Halpern, Executive Producer
Lynsey O’Callaghan, Executive Producer
Karen Davidsen, Series Producer
Simon Quinn, Series Producer
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
Hilda, Netflix
Kurt Mueller, Executive Producer
Luke Pearson, Co-Executive Producer
Stephanie Simpson, Co-Executive Producer
Bryan Korn, Series Producer
Chantal Ling, Producer
Rachel Simon, Producer
Steve Jacobson, Line Producer
Victor Reyes, Line Producer
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Apple TV+
Sue Goffe, Executive Producer/Producer
Philip Hunt, Executive Producer
Oliver Jeffers, Executive Producer
Angela Edmonds, Producer
OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES
PBS KIDS Talk About, PBS
Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education
Linda Simensky, Head of Children’s Programming
Sara Dewitt, Vice President, PBS KIDS Digital
Karin Jue, Executive Producer
Jason Spencer, Executive Producer
Veronica Toney, Line Producer
Natalie Engel, Line Producer
Marisa Nalevanko, Senior Producer
Ivy Nye, Producer, Animation
Lauren Puglisi, Producer Animation
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Girls’ Voices Now, Here TV
Malachy G. Wienges, Executive Producer
Stephen P. Jarchow, Executive Producer
John Mongiardo, Executive Producer
Christopher Donaldson, Co-Executive Producer
Heidi Basch-Harod, Producer
Paul Colichman, Producer
David Millbern, Producer
Ana Antuna, Director
Mehrin Ashraf, Director
Michelle Leon, Director
Cheyenne Williams, Director
OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix
Jace Chapman, as Noah
OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Netflix
Lupita Nyong’o, as the Storyteller
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix
Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Mark Hamill, as Vuli
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Cartoon Network
Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon
Jon Foster, Head Writer
James Lamont, Head Writer
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Disney+
Dan Povenmire, Executive Producer/Writer
Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Executive Producer/Writer
Jon Colton Barry, Writer
Jim Bernstein, Writer
Joshua Pruett, Writer
Kate Kondell, Writer
Jeffrey M. Howard, Writer
Bob Bowen, Writer
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max
Geri Cole, Writer
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Go! Go! Cory Carson, Netflix
Alex Woo, Director
Stanley Moore, Director
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios
Eric Darnell, Director
Mathias Chelebourg, Co-Director
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
Sesame Street, HBO
Ken Diego, Director
Rick Fernandes, Director
Shannon Flynn, Director
Kimmy Gatewood, Director
Jack Jameson, Director
Benjamin Lehmann, Director
Linda Mendoza, Director
Liliana Olszewski, Director
Scott Preston, Director
Matt Vogel, Director
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES
Animaniacs, Hulu
Sara Jane Sherman, Voice Director
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Tom & Jerry Show, Boomerang
Vivek Maddala, Composer
Steven Morrell, Composer
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM
Animaniacs, Hulu
“Suffragette City”
Jess Lacher, Lyricist
Andrew Barbot, Lyricist
Roderick Hart, Composer & Lyricist
Thomas Reilly, Composer & Lyricist
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix
Amber Horn, Casting Director
Danielle Aufiero, Casting Director
Jackie Lind, Casting Director
Steven Tyler O’Connor, Casting Associate
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Jennifer Trujillo, Casting By
Tatiana Bull, Casting By
David Wright, Casting By
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, Netflix
Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Director
Alfonso Blaas, Production Designer
Yingjue Linda Chen, Art Director
Brandon Tyra, Compositing Supervisor
Greg Lev, Visual Effects Supervisor
Igor Lodeiro, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jonatan Catalan Navarrete, Visual Development Artist
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Stillwater, Apple TV+
Jill Calhoun, Editor
Jack Paulson, Editor
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Animaniacs, Hulu
Ryan Burkhard, Editor
Mark Miller, Editor
Philip Malamuth, Editor
AND
Hilda, Netflix
John McKinnon, Editor
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, Netflix
Otis Van Osten, Sound Supervisor
Jay Culliton, Re-Recording Mixer
Josh Johnson, Sound Editor
Mishelle Fordham, Supervising Dialogue Editor
Jason Oliver, Dialogue Editor
Gouen Lee, Foley Editor
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+
Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Re-Recording Mixer
James Spencer, Sound Editor
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Frank Rinella, Foley Supervisor
Jason Butler, Foley Mixer
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist
Peter Lam, Music Editor
Cameron Davis, Dialogue Editor
Brian Frank, Dialogue Editor
Tony Diaz, Dialogue Editor
Carlos Sotolongo, Dialogue Editor
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
Kal Athannassov, Art Director
Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)
Anne Moth, 3D Animator
Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)
Mike Dutton, Set Designer
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Chris Sasaki, Production Designer
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Zesung Kang, Director
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Karl Hadrika, Storyboard Artist
Animaniacs (Hulu)
