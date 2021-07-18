Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill Among Winners In Daytime Emmys’ Children’s & Animation Categories – Complete Winners List

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Mark Hamill were among the winners in the Daytime Emmys’ Children’s and Animation categories, announced Saturday.

Nyong’o won out in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children’s Program, with her turn as “The Storyteller” in Netflix’s Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

Hamill, meanwhile, dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor.

The latest Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symoné. Additional presenters included Millie Davis (PBS’s Odd Squad), and Tom Kenny (Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants), with awards given out in 30 categories.

The first batch of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. An additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday.

Tonight’s full list of winners can be found below.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max

Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer

Mindy Fila, Coordinating Producer

Karyn Leibovich, Senior Producer

Stephanie Longardo, Senior Producer

Autumn Zitani, Producer

Todd E. James, Producer

Michael Cargill, Producer

Ken Scarborough, Producer

Geri Cole, Producer

Kimberly Wright, Producer

Amanda Young, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon

David Heyman, Executive Producer

Rosie Alison, Executive Producer

Ron Halpern, Executive Producer

Lynsey O’Callaghan, Executive Producer

Karen Davidsen, Series Producer

Simon Quinn, Series Producer

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Hilda, Netflix

Kurt Mueller, Executive Producer

Luke Pearson, Co-Executive Producer

Stephanie Simpson, Co-Executive Producer

Bryan Korn, Series Producer

Chantal Ling, Producer

Rachel Simon, Producer

Steve Jacobson, Line Producer

Victor Reyes, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Apple TV+

Sue Goffe, Executive Producer/Producer

Philip Hunt, Executive Producer

Oliver Jeffers, Executive Producer

Angela Edmonds, Producer

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

PBS KIDS Talk About, PBS

Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education

Linda Simensky, Head of Children’s Programming

Sara Dewitt, Vice President, PBS KIDS Digital

Karin Jue, Executive Producer

Jason Spencer, Executive Producer

Veronica Toney, Line Producer

Natalie Engel, Line Producer

Marisa Nalevanko, Senior Producer

Ivy Nye, Producer, Animation

Lauren Puglisi, Producer Animation

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now, Here TV

Malachy G. Wienges, Executive Producer

Stephen P. Jarchow, Executive Producer

John Mongiardo, Executive Producer

Christopher Donaldson, Co-Executive Producer

Heidi Basch-Harod, Producer

Paul Colichman, Producer

David Millbern, Producer

Ana Antuna, Director

Mehrin Ashraf, Director

Michelle Leon, Director

Cheyenne Williams, Director

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix

Jace Chapman, as Noah

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Netflix

Lupita Nyong’o, as the Storyteller

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Mark Hamill, as Vuli

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Cartoon Network

Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon

Jon Foster, Head Writer

James Lamont, Head Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Disney+

Dan Povenmire, Executive Producer/Writer

Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Executive Producer/Writer

Jon Colton Barry, Writer

Jim Bernstein, Writer

Joshua Pruett, Writer

Kate Kondell, Writer

Jeffrey M. Howard, Writer

Bob Bowen, Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max

Geri Cole, Writer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Netflix

Alex Woo, Director

Stanley Moore, Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios

Eric Darnell, Director

Mathias Chelebourg, Co-Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

Sesame Street, HBO

Ken Diego, Director

Rick Fernandes, Director

Shannon Flynn, Director

Kimmy Gatewood, Director

Jack Jameson, Director

Benjamin Lehmann, Director

Linda Mendoza, Director

Liliana Olszewski, Director

Scott Preston, Director

Matt Vogel, Director

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

Animaniacs, Hulu

Sara Jane Sherman, Voice Director

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Tom & Jerry Show, Boomerang

Vivek Maddala, Composer

Steven Morrell, Composer

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs, Hulu

“Suffragette City”

Jess Lacher, Lyricist

Andrew Barbot, Lyricist

Roderick Hart, Composer & Lyricist

Thomas Reilly, Composer & Lyricist

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix

Amber Horn, Casting Director

Danielle Aufiero, Casting Director

Jackie Lind, Casting Director

Steven Tyler O’Connor, Casting Associate

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Jennifer Trujillo, Casting By

Tatiana Bull, Casting By

David Wright, Casting By

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, Netflix

Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Director

Alfonso Blaas, Production Designer

Yingjue Linda Chen, Art Director

Brandon Tyra, Compositing Supervisor

Greg Lev, Visual Effects Supervisor

Igor Lodeiro, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jonatan Catalan Navarrete, Visual Development Artist

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Stillwater, Apple TV+

Jill Calhoun, Editor

Jack Paulson, Editor

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs, Hulu

Ryan Burkhard, Editor

Mark Miller, Editor

Philip Malamuth, Editor

AND

Hilda, Netflix

John McKinnon, Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, Netflix

Otis Van Osten, Sound Supervisor

Jay Culliton, Re-Recording Mixer

Josh Johnson, Sound Editor

Mishelle Fordham, Supervising Dialogue Editor

Jason Oliver, Dialogue Editor

Gouen Lee, Foley Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+

Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Re-Recording Mixer

James Spencer, Sound Editor

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Frank Rinella, Foley Supervisor

Jason Butler, Foley Mixer

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist

Peter Lam, Music Editor

Cameron Davis, Dialogue Editor

Brian Frank, Dialogue Editor

Tony Diaz, Dialogue Editor

Carlos Sotolongo, Dialogue Editor

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Kal Athannassov, Art Director

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Anne Moth, 3D Animator

Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Mike Dutton, Set Designer

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Chris Sasaki, Production Designer

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Zesung Kang, Director

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Karl Hadrika, Storyboard Artist

Animaniacs (Hulu)

