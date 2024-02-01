Lupita Nyong’o Joined by Christian Petzold, Ann Hui on Berlinale International Jury

The international jury at the 74th Berlin Film Festival, led by Lupita Nyong’o, will include filmmakers Christian Petzold (Germany) and Ann Hui (Hong Kong, China).

The international jury members also include actor-producer-director Brady Corbet (U.S.), filmmaker Albert Serra (Spain), actor-director Jasmine Trinca (Italy) and writer Oksana Zabuzhko (Ukraine). They will decide who will take win the festival’s Golden and the Silver Bears.

More from Variety

The three-member jury that chooses the winners for best film, director and the special jury award at the Berlinale’s Encounters strand is made up of filmmakers Lisandro Alonso (Argentina), Denis Côté (Canada) and Tizza Covi (Italy).

Director and screenwriter Ilker Çatak (Germany), sound artist and researcher Xabier Erkizia (Spain) and director, screenwriter, video artist and lecturer Jennifer Reeder (U.S.) are the international short film jury for the 2024 Berlinale Shorts competition. They will be choosing the winner of the Golden Bear for best short film, the winner of the Silver Bear jury prize for short film and the Berlin short film candidate for the European Film Awards.

The jury that awards Glass Bears and cash prizes at Berlinale’s youth focused Generation strand includes filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala (Sudan), actor Banafshe Hourmazdi (Germany/Iran) and director Ira Sachs (U.S.)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.