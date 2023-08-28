Lupita Nyong’o & ‘Black Panther’ Co-Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman With Heartwarming Tributes On Anniversary Of His Loss

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on his death anniversary.

In a touching tribute, Nyong’o shared a black and white photo of Boeman as they arrived in South Korea in 2018.

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman’s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again,” she wrote.

She continued, “This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

Boseman died on August 28, 2020, of colon cancer following a four-year private battle against the disease.

“Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence,” Nyong’o added. “Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Letitia Wright also honored Boseman sharing a video on her Instagram Stories and captioning, “Always Celebrating You King. Love Always.” Wright played T’Challa’s sister in the Marvel film and had a close connection with the actor. In the video Wright reshared, Boseman, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira appear in a photo shoot. Wright had originally posted the video back in November 2022.

Daniel Kaluuya also took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo that features Gurira and Boseman.

Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya remember Chadwick Boseman

