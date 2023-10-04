Lupin boss shares what's different about season 3

Netflix

Lupin writer George Kay has explained how the crime drama's eagerly anticipated third part differs from the rest.

The upcoming episodes, which will arrive on Netflix tomorrow (October 5), will see gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) in hiding after blowing his cover towards the end of part 2.

"Assane has gone from a life of anonymity as a criminal in parts 1 and 2, and now he is France’s most wanted man," Kay shared in a new interview with RadioTimes.

He continued: "His cover is broken because of what happened towards the end of part 2 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, and now everybody is asking the same question, 'Where is he?', which is a problem when you're a thief, because when you try and steal things, everyone knows what you look like.



"So he comes back into Paris at the start of part 3 and discovers that the whole city is looking for him."

Kay went onto explain how Assane was "invisible" in Lupin's first two parts because he's "from a different ethnicity", but in part 3, invisibility is a "necessity" to prevent him from being caught.

Netflix

"He has to look over his shoulder at all times, and Assane Diop, in part 3, is a man constantly looking over his shoulder in all respects, in terms of the past, in terms of who might be following him, in terms of the mystery about who's out to get him," he added.

"The important fact, as well, is that the person who is his antagonist in part 3 is also invisible, so there's a lot of invisible forces swirling around Paris in part 3 of Lupin."

Lupin part three is released on Netflix on October 5.

