Are Lunya’s pricey silk pajamas worth the purchase?

There’s a famous saying that basically says: you spend so much of your life in your bed and shoes, you may as well invest in them both. While I completely agree with that statement, I’d go a step further and add pajamas into the mix.

Ideally, you’re getting about eight hours of sleep at night, so why not spend those precious hours in pajamas you that can’t wait to put on? This is exactly how I feel about Lunya’s Washable Silk Set.

Full disclosure, this silk tank top and shorts set retails for a whopping $178. To be honest, when I first saw the price tag of these pajamas, I thought there was no way I could feel great spending that much on sleepwear. But after sleeping in this set, I can now totally justify the spend.

As the name suggests, this set is 100% washable silk — and yes, the pieces really feel as luxurious as the name suggests. The material feels amazing to the touch, but it’s also thermoregulating, meaning it helps to maintain a comfortable body temperature making it perfect for warm summer nights.

This set comes in 10 gorgeous shades (I have the “otium tan” shade), and both the tank and shorts feature an overlapping design, which is flirty but also thoughtful. Thanks to the smart ventilation design, you don’t have to worry about this set being constricting, hot or tight.

When I first tried on the Washable Silk Set, I wondered if the shorts would stay in place since they’re silk; I assumed they’d slide around and be kind of annoying to wear. But Lunya seems to have thought of that because the shorts have little silicone dots at the front of the waistband to keep sliding to a minimum. You can’t feel the silicone when you have the shorts on, however, I can confirm that they make a massive difference.

The best part is that the set isn’t high maintenance even though the pieces are silk. The set is machine-washable — just be sure to wash it on cold and lay each piece flat to dry.

Plus, according to Lunya’s website, this set is the brand’s all-time, No. 1 best-seller, so you can feel good about your purchase since it’s a fan favorite. In fact, it’s earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,700 reviewers.

The set is true to size, but do be mindful when ordering it, because the sets are one size for both the top and bottom. Depending on the color, the set is available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Overall, I’d definitely recommend this set from Lunya and totally understand why it’s a best-seller. While it is pricey, there is nothing I look forward to more than slipping into this set before bed. Plus, this set also makes for an incredible birthday, bachelorette or bridal shower gift.

P.S. If you’re into this look, Lunya also has a washable silk robe!

