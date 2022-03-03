Lung Health Foundation launches executive search following CEO George Habib's decision to retire at the end of 2022

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Lung Health Foundation announced today that George Habib, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), plans to retire at the end of this year. The Board has retained the executive search firm LHH Knightsbridge to assist in the recruitment of the organization's next CEO.

George Habib joined the Lung Health Foundation (then the Ontario Lung Association) in 2007. Under his leadership, the Lung Health Foundation established itself as a financially sound and fiscally responsible organization, one with the courage and resolve needed to drive change. He brought much-needed attention to the issue of lung disease, elevating its importance to policy-makers and the public alike, and built important partnerships that continue today.

"Through George's leadership, the organization constantly evolved to better serve those affected by lung disease, most recently successfully transitioning into a national organization amidst the chaos and uncertainty of the pandemic.", said, Laurene Cihosky, Chair, Lung Health Foundation Board of Directors. "We are grateful for the steady leadership and experience that George has brought to the organization over the past 14 years."

"It has been my great honour to serve an organization that is so deeply committed to improving the lung health of Canadians," said Mr. Habib. "Having a wife with asthma is what first drew me to the organization – the opportunity to work for those who struggle to breathe. And being able to work alongside such incredibly talented and passionate staff and volunteers is what kept me motivated and driven."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, and the Lung Health Foundation's employees, volunteers and partners, I would like to thank George for his leadership and years of service to the organization. We wish him the very best in his next endeavors," said Ms. Cihosky. "I'm confident that the organization will build on the foundation George established to chart an exciting new era for the organization, strengthening our efforts to improve the lung health of all Canadians."

About the Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation is national organization dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. We invest in the future by driving groundbreaking research, and we give patients and their families the programs and support they need today. Lung health starts now!

