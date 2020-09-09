Lung function shows improvement at 12 weeks in COVID long-haulers, study finds

The first long-term study of COVID-19 long haulers — patients who report having side effects for weeks to months after getting the virus — suggests that lung function may improve over time, providing a rare bit of good news for a group still searching for answers.

The study, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress (ERSIC) this week, tracked 86 COVID-19 long-haulers from late April to June in the Tyrolean region of Austria, the country’s “ground zero” for the coronavirus pandemic. The patients were evaluated six, 12 and 24 weeks after being released either from a hospital in Innsbruck, the capital city of Tyrol, or a cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center in Münster.

At the initial six-week evaluation, 88 percent of the patients showed lung damage, 47 percent reported trouble breathing and 15 percent said they were experiencing persistent coughing. Six weeks later at the 12-week mark, the number of those reporting a cough remained the same, but the number of those reporting trouble with breathing fell to 39 percent, and the number of those showing signs of lung damage dropped to 56 percent.

The study suggests “the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves”

On top of a decrease in lung damage, tests indicated an improvement in function, as well. At six weeks, 28 percent of patients showed FVC (or total volume of air expelled) at less than 80 percent of normal, but by 12 weeks the number of those experiencing it had dropped to 18 percent. Similarly, while 33 percent of patients at six weeks showed less than 80 percent of normal DLCO — the ability of the lungs to transfer oxygen to the blood — by 12 weeks, just 22 percent of patients were reporting abnormal numbers.

Research on the 24-week checkup is ongoing and will include an additional 64 patients who joined the study after the 12-week report. Although those results have yet to be released, in an email to Yahoo Life, the researchers confirmed that the larger cohort has shown an “overall improvement” in lung function as well.

Sabina Sahanic, a PhD student at the University Clinic in Innsbruck and author on the study, expressed optimism in a statement. “The bad news is that people show lung impairment from COVID-19 weeks after discharge,” said Sahanic. “The good news is that the impairment tends to ameliorate over time, which suggests the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves.”

“I consider myself 98 percent healed”

In emails with Yahoo Life, multiple COVID-19 long-haulers shared encouraging stories about their own progress. Scott Cohen, a 48-year-old in Long Island, N.Y., says he spent a month in the hospital and 10 days on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 in late March. But after experiencing lingering symptoms for months, he now feels nearly back to normal. “I consider myself 98 percent healed including my breathing, and have just about returned to my normal pre-COVID lung function,” Cohen writes. “I believe this study has merit based on my own personal observations.”

The Austrian researchers also planned to study heart issues, but ultimately “did not find a severe cardiac impairment following COVID-19” in the sample. Still, Dawn Christensen, another COVID-19 long-hauler, says that’s another area where improvement may be possible.

“My cardiac issues are slowly improving. I [had] mitral valve prolapse before COVID, now I have an enlarged aorta that I am not certain [was] caused by COVID,” Christensen writes in an email.“However, my heart is getting better. I went from needing 150 to 200 milligrams of beta blockers to now [taking them only] as needed! That is improvement. I was not on any heart medication before COVID.”

Rehabilitation may be critical to recovery

Dr. Natalie Lambert, an associate research professor at Indiana University School of Medicine and one of the leading experts on COVID-19 long-haulers in the U.S., said the news aligns with some of the posts she’s been reading through groups like Survivor Corps. “I am finding that some people are starting to report that they’re getting better,” Lambert tells Yahoo Life. “But then there are other people [for whom] it’s lasting a long time and they are just not getting better. But it’s very hopeful to hear that some people are getting better.”