Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC , June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (LUG.TO) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia . View PDF version.

Election of Directors

The ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tamara Brown

172,150,742

98.29%

2,990,386

1.71%

Carmel Daniele

175,009,787

99.93%

131,341

0.07%

Ian W. Gibbs

174,362,981

99.56%

778,147

0.44%

Chantal Gosselin

175,008,519

99.92%

132,609

0.08%

Ashley Heppenstall

173,346,514

98.98%

1,794,614

1.02%

Ron F. Hochstein

172,266,833

98.36%

2,874,295

1.64%

Craig Jones

172,250,697

98.35%

2,890,431

1.65%

Lukas H. Lundin

171,920,441

98.16%

3,220,687

1.84%

Paul McRae

175,004,869

99.92%

136,259

0.08%

Istvan Zollei

172,251,063

98.35%

2,890,065

1.65%

The ten nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.  The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

175,086,099

99.97%

55,029

0.03%

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold , headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador.  Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly.  The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices.  Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.  The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador .

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  This information was publicly communicated on June 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

