Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Lundin Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC , June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (LUG.TO) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia . View PDF version.

Election of Directors

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tamara Brown 172,150,742 98.29% 2,990,386 1.71% Carmel Daniele 175,009,787 99.93% 131,341 0.07% Ian W. Gibbs 174,362,981 99.56% 778,147 0.44% Chantal Gosselin 175,008,519 99.92% 132,609 0.08% Ashley Heppenstall 173,346,514 98.98% 1,794,614 1.02% Ron F. Hochstein 172,266,833 98.36% 2,874,295 1.64% Craig Jones 172,250,697 98.35% 2,890,431 1.65% Lukas H. Lundin 171,920,441 98.16% 3,220,687 1.84% Paul McRae 175,004,869 99.92% 136,259 0.08% Istvan Zollei 172,251,063 98.35% 2,890,065 1.65%

The ten nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 175,086,099 99.97% 55,029 0.03%

About Lundin Gold

Story continues

Lundin Gold , headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador .

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on June 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Follow Lundin Gold on Twitter

Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/24/c8929.html