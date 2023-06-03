Lunch honors Elder Edwards’ 73rd anniversary; street to be named for Rev. Dr. Richardson

I believe that in everybody’s life, there is or has been, someone who was there for you when the going really got tough, when you felt like throwing in the towel.

For me, one such person was my brother in Christ, Elder Thomas P. Edwards.

I was a young Christian, just barely saved, when someone made a derogatory remark to me. It floored me and left me depressed. I walked away thinking, “What’s the use?”

As I walked away that day. I heard footsteps behind me and someone calling out my name. I turned and it was Brother Tom, as we lovingly call him. He had seen what happened and ran behind me to encourage me to stay with the Lord.

And so here I am today, remembering my dear brother and his beautiful and kind wife Maxine, as they get ready for a jubilant weekend on June 24-25, where they will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary, Brother Tom’s 61st preaching anniversary, and his consecration to bishop at The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) at 1351 NW 67th St. in Liberty City.

It will be a big weekend for Elder Edwards and his wife, who are 93 and 91 respectively. And being the humble man that he is, Elder Edwards kind of wishes that it was all behind him.

Recently installed as the pastor of the church, Elder said it is a job that he didn’t ask for: “I know some people don’t understand why an old man is the new pastor of this church. Somehow the Lord saw fit to place me in this position. So, in obedience to Him, I must work until He says for me to stop.”

The weekend will begin with a luncheon honoring Elder Edwards and his wife at noon on June 24 at the Miami Shores Country Club. The consecration service will follow at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at the church, 1351 NW 67th St. in Liberty City.

Tickets to the luncheon are $25 each and may be purchased by calling Missionary Marva Martin at 786-436 7187, and Missionary Linda Swift at 305-624-7221.

Elder Edwards and his wife Maxine live in the Bunche Park area of Miami Gardens. They are the parents of four adult children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Street to be named after Rev. Dr. Walter T. Richardson

Sunday, June 4, is truly a happy day for the Rev. Dr. Walter T. Richardson and his family and friends. First, his wife, Minister M. Dolores T. Richardson is celebrating a milestone birthday today. And if that isn’t reason enough to celebrate, the Reverend himself, is to be honored at 12 noon with a street named in his honor.

Hosted by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, the street-naming ceremony will be at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church at 10701 SW 184th St., where Richardson served as the senior pastor for 26 years before retiring in 2010. The street will be named Dr. Walter T. Richardson Drive and will be at Southwest 107th Avenue, between 168th and 184 streets.

Richardson was born July 2, 1948, in the old all-Black Christian Hospital then located in Miami’s Overtown. He grew up in Liberty City and the Bunche Park area of what is now Miami Gardens.

A product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Richardson graduated second in his class at Miami North Dade Junior/Senior High School in 1966. Richardson earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in religion from St. Thomas University. He later attended Trinity Theological Seminary, where he earned a doctorate in pastoral counseling.

In 1983, Richardson became the senior pastor of a small congregation in West Perrine. The church was Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. There were barely 200 members on the church rolls when the then-young Rev. Richardson became the pastor.

“At that time, the congregation had Sunday services only twice a month,” Richardson said. “When I decided to have worship every Sunday, I met with some resistance from some of the members, But I told them on the next Sunday I would be there with my family. I told them they were welcome to join us. And they did.”

In fewer than 10 years, the church had grown to the point that the small frame building wouldn’t hold the Sunday crowd. Soon the old building was demolished, and a new sanctuary was built in its place. Under Richardson’s powerful preaching and teaching, the congregation kept growing, and in 1991, the current sanctuary at 107th Avenue and Southwest 184th St. was built.

Richardson retired a few years later, and he now serves as the church’s pastor emeritus. He also continues his work as senior chaplain for the Miami-Dade Police Department, where he has served for more than 30 years.

On June 29, 2022, the Public Health Trust Board of Trustees, Jackson Health System’s governing body, voted Richardson in as its chairman.

Richardson is a fifth-generation preacher. His late father, Bishop Walter H. Richardson, died earlier this year, just a few days after his 100th birthday. He had served as pastor of The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) in Liberty City for 58 years at the time of his passing.

He said he is humbled by this latest honor: “The only thing that could make me happier is for my dad to be with me. He would be so proud of me.”

Richardson and his wife Dolores live in South Dade and are the parents of two adult children — Walter LaMark, and LaKisha Dolores Richardson Jones — and are grand-parents and great-grandparents to several children.

Church will honor Class of 2023; will also host summer Bible camp

Jesus People Ministries Church International will honor the Class of 2023 at a Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, June 4, in the sanctuary at 4055 NW 183rd St. The community is invited.

Also, the church will host its JPSBCSolidRock Summer Bible Camp June 12-Aug. 18. The camp will feature field trips, daily activities, hot lunches, snacks and other activities.

Interested parents may contact Sister Latasha Harig at 305-625-9630, ext. 24, for registration information.

Other activities at the church include the Wednesday Prayer Call at 11 a.m. To join the call dial 267-807-9611; access code: 226672.

The Saturday Intercessory Prayer Call is held at 9 a.m. Saturdays. To join the call, dial 267-807-9611; access code: 226672.

Everyone is welcome to join the prayer calls.

Bea Hines can be reached at bea.hines@gmail.com