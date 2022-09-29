Luna Freaks, A New Token Born from Luna Classic has Become a Global Sensation

The Community of Luna addicts have laid down the foundations of Luna Freaks that aspire to revive the $LUNC token through its exemplary and well-planned features.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival of a cryptocurrency after the loss of its glory is indeed a difficult task. However, it is not impossible. Luna Classic which was once the talk of the town is now rarely heard of. To restore the lost glory of Luna Classic, a new crypto has recently made its way into the market. With dedication and honesty as its core principles, the project wishes to create a thriving and ever-lasting ecosystem for investors.

A Quick Glance at Luna Freaks

The originators and the founding community members of Luna Freaks are from the Loyal Community of Luna Classic. 5% of the tax imposed on each transaction of Luna Freaks token is utilized by the project to burn an equivalent amount of Luna Classic. The dwindling supply of Luna Classic as a result of each burn will cause an increase in the demand of the token. The ameliorating demand will reinstate Luna Classic on the list of popular cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, while the company focuses on the revival of Luna Classic at the same time it wishes to keep investors happy by offering various rewards. Developers and founders of the Luna Freaks are highly inclined toward creating a community that radiates integrity and transparency. At the same time, the creators wish to inspire other developers to continue in their footsteps and diminish the supply of Luna Classic.



An Exemplary Mission

The community aims to attain new heights through the constant burning of Luna Classic tokens together with rewarding clients every now and then. Clients can choose to HODL, buy or sell their Luna Freaks rewards.

Holders can earn rewards by simply holding their tokens. The rewards received will be in the form of LUNC ( Terra Luna Classic). The community aspires to make LUNC a trustable token again and provide benefits to all those that suffered heavy losses from the Luna crash. By bringing together the fanatics of Luna the community wishes to create a platform where working for attaining prosperity is treated with the utmost respect. The revival of $LUNC can only be brought about by burning $LUNAF. Although the Luna Classic has imposed a tax on $LUNC this shall not suffice. To attain complete revival every platform must work hand in hand.

$LUNC Burn

Luna has become a sensation these days. Although $LUNC is being burned on a small scale through the taxes that are collected each day. However, to attain quick restoration of the glory of Luna Classic, it is necessary that the token is burned on a large scale. To achieve this end, the community is getting help from its influencers to create more hype. This will help in getting larger manual burns.

A Well-planned Roadmap

Luna Freaks has divided its roadmap into 4 phases. Phase 1 includes important events such as website development, whitepaper launch, social media creations, basic marketing, contract development, and team building. Phase 2 consists of creating a community, contract audit, KYCs, influencer onboarding, aggressive marketing and AMAs. The roadmap’s phase 3 includes plans for Pinksale Fair Launch, Token Launch, CoinGecko listing, CoinMarketCap listing, First LUNC Burn, and huge advertising. Phase 4, the final phase of the roadmap, includes LUNAF Staking, CEX Listing, LUNAF Swap Launch, First Community Giveaway, Strategic LUNC Burns, and even heavier advertising.

Staking and Rewards

Having a source of passive income is always relished. To keep investors and community members happy, the project offers numerous staking opportunities and rewards. By merely buying $LUNAF and holding it in their wallet, individuals can earn $LUNC as rewards. Clients can earn both $LUNAF and $LUNC as rewards following the launch of Luna Freaks DAPP in November 2022.

LUNAF SWAP

LUNAF SWAP is another innovative feature of the project. It is a decentralized exchange that permits one to swap BEP-20 tokens. Decentralized Exchange means that each transaction is conducted automatically without any third-party involvement. All the transaction fee collected via LUNA SWAP will be used to burn $LUNC.

Tokenomics and Token Allocation

$LUNAF has the following tokenomics:

Token Name: Luna Freaks

Ticker: $LUNAF

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20)

Maximum Supply: 1,000,000 $LUNAF

  • Presale: 37% — (370,000)

  • Liquidity: 18.5% — (185,000)

  • Staking: 15% — (150,000)

  • CEX Listing: 10% — (100,000)

  • Team: 5% — (50,000)

  • Marketing: 5% — (50,000)

  • Future Development: 5% — (50,000)

  • Advisors: 3% — (30,000)

  • Unlocked: 1.5% — (15,000)

The Buy and Sell taxes are divided in the following ways:

Buy Tax:

  • 4% LUNC Burn

  • 4% LUNC Rewards

  • 4% Marketing

Sell:

  • 5% LUNC Burn

  • 5% LUNC Rewards

  • 5% Marketing

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in Luna Freaks, can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Rocky Jay Luna Freaks support AT lunafreaks.org


    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con