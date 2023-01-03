Lumos Pharma to Participate in 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event January 9-11, 2023

Lumos Pharma, Inc.

12th Annual Corporate Access Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event held in San Francisco January 9-11, 2023. Lumos Pharma will host in-person one-on-one meetings with the investment and biopharmaceutical community on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 10th and 11th, during the event.

LifeSci Partners 2023 Corporate Access Event

To speak with Lumos Pharma management before or after the event, please contact Lumos Pharma investor relations.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.

