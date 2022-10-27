WiSilica

O’Blaney Rinker Associates will strengthen Lumos Controls’ presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in New York and New Jersey

Lumos Controls Announces Partnership with a Leading Manufacturer Representative from New York

Stronger Together

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Controls, the smart lighting control solution from WiSilica, has partnered with O’Blaney Rinker Associates (ORA) to promote and sell their wide range of smart lighting control products in the New York and New Jersey. This partnership allows ORA to bring in the most simplified wireless lighting controls to its line card, which will be a perfect fit for new construction, remodels, and retrofit/energy upgrade projects.

ORA is a well-known manufacturer representative agency in New York, offering a vast range of experience and knowledge across the complete spectrum of lighting design, engineering, architectural, and distribution communities.

“We are excited about this new partnership” - said Vivek Pramod Senior Vice President & GM – Smart Controls, WiSilica. “We believe their in-depth knowledge about lighting controls and commitment to customer service will enhance Lumos Controls brand presence throughout New York and Northern New Jersey markets,” he added.

“It's our privilege to represent Lumos Controls. Their expansive lighting control portfolio aligns with our focus to provide our customers with highly functional and quality lighting controls products,” said James O’Blaney, Co-Founder and Principal of ORA.

About Lumos Controls

Lumos Controls is a smart controls solution from WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider. Built on an IoT platform (ARIXA), this solution features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that’s future-ready for smart enterprises. Lumos Controls is on a mission to unlock the extraordinary potential of light and give lighting controls a life of its own and beyond.

About O’Blaney Rinker Associates

O’Blaney Rinker Associates is a Manhattan-based manufacturer representative agency specializing in architectural lighting for the New York and New Jersey lighting communities. ORA provides service from schematic development through project completion and aftermarket service, offering a vast range of experience and knowledge across the spectrum of New York’s lighting design, engineering, architectural, and distribution communities. Along with their manufacturer-partners, ORA can turn your lighting ideas into practical and economical solutions.

