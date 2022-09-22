LumiraDx Partners with British In Vitro Diagnostics Association to Report on the Role of Rapid Diagnostics in Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

LumiraDx Inc
LumiraDx Inc
LumiraDx Inc

Testing Times Report reflects expert opinion that “Supporting more widespread use of rapid diagnostic technology should be a central aim of efforts to tackle the next hidden pandemic”

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, in partnership the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association, released the Testing Times report which outlines the role of rapid diagnostics in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and identifies barriers to their uptake in primary and community care.

For patients presenting with symptoms of respiratory tract infections in primary care, antibiotics are frequently prescribed without a determination of whether the patient has a bacterial infection that can be treated by antibiotics. This is despite the availability of published evidence on the value of rapid testing for C-Reactive protein that has been shown to significantly reduce the prescribing of antibiotics, according to a report released today.

“As we move forward from the pressures and challenges placed on the NHS by COVID-19, it’s critical that the UK government is looking to the future and the approaching crisis of AMR,” says Doris-Ann Williams, CEO of the British In Vitro Diagnostic Association. “Rapid diagnostics have a key role to play in community and primary care settings to lower unnecessary antibiotic prescribing, particularly in respiratory tract infections, and protect the healthcare system in the decades to come.”

To inform the report, healthcare professionals, academics and Government advisors on AMR shared their insights into policy and frontline challenges in a series of interviews led by Professor Jonathan Cooke, visiting Professor at the NIHR London In Vitro Diagnostics Co-operative, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London and Honorary Professor in the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, University of Manchester.

Point of care CRP testing reduces antibiotic prescribing by 22-36% for respiratory tract infections (RTI),1 and 22% for COPD.2 It is one of the most effective tools there is against the leading cause of antimicrobial resistance: unnecessary antibiotic prescribing in primary care.

The Government’s 5 Year Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance: 2019-2024, concluded that the UK does not make the best use of available diagnostic technology.3 The British In Vitro Diagnostics Association and LumiraDx are calling on the NHS, Department of Health and Social Care and NICE to unlock the potential of point of care CRP testing to prevent antimicrobial resistance.

Key recommendations:

  • The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England should consider reducing NHS pressures by providing rapid diagnostics in new respiratory assessment hubs and pharmacies.

  • NICE should revise its assessment of diagnostic tests to include robust economic modelling of the impact of AMR to determine the cost-effectiveness of using rapid diagnostics.

  • New Integrated Care Systems should leverage economies of scale and must be provided with appropriate funding arrangements and incentives to utilise rapid diagnostics in primary and community care.

According to Professor Cooke, “The threat of AMR requires urgent attention and action on the part of the UK government. We’ve heard from experts and stakeholders across the board that challenges and barriers remain when looking to implement rapid point of care testing that can significantly reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescribing. Adopting systems that markedly reduce antibiotic consumption is critical for governments that are committed to addressing the rise in AMR.”

Globally, it is estimated that there are at least 700,000 deaths per year as a result of antimicrobial resistant infection and this is expected to rise to 10 million deaths by 2050 if action is not taken.4

The Testing Times Report may be viewed here.

About LumiraDx and the LumiraDx CRP Test

Available on the LumiraDx Platform, the LumiraDx CRP Test is a quantitative, rapid POC test for use with direct fingerstick, venous whole blood and venous plasma samples, providing a determination of C-Reactive Protein in just 4 minutes. Test results can help support an informed decision about antibiotic prescribing in the space of the first appointment.

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market or in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, aid in diagnosis, and monitor wellness as well as disease.
More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

About BIVDA

The British In Vitro Diagnostic Association (the IVD technologies industry body) is the go-to organisation supporting members to provide cost effective patient outcomes using IVD technologies and innovation to transform patient pathways.


References

1. Cooke J, Llor C, Hopstaken R, Dryden M, Butler C. Respiratory tract infections (RTIs) in primary care: narrative review of C reactive protein (CRP) point-of-care testing (POCT) and antibacterial use in patients who present with symptoms of RTI. BMJ Open Respir Res. 2020;7(1):e000624. doi:10.1136/bmjresp-2020-000624 

2. Butler CC, Gillespie D, White P, et al. C-Reactive Protein Testing to Guide Antibiotic Prescribing for COPD Exacerbations. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(2):111-120. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1803185 

3. Department of Health and Social Care. UK 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2019-2024. January 2019. Available: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-5-year-action-plan-for-antimicrobial-resistance-2019-to-2024

4. The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance. Tackling Drug-Resistant Infections Globally: Final Report and Recommendations. May 2016. Available: https://amr-review.org

Media Contact:
Colleen.McMillen@lumiradx.com


