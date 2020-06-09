Lumina, Radisson at 52-Week Highs on News

Lumina Gold Corp. (V.LUM) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Tuesday. Lumina announced it has received positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (V.RDS) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Tuesday. Radisson has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise a minimum of $1,500,000. This private placement will consist of: (i) a minimum of 5,000,000 common class A shares priced at $0.20 and (ii) a minimum of 2,762,431 charity flow-through shares priced at $0.362 per Québec Charity FT Share raising a minimum of $1,500,000. The Company may elect to increase the size of the Offering by issuing additional Québec Charity FT Shares and/or Class A shares.

Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (BCX:CNX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.41 Tuesday. No news stories available.

Benz Mining Corp. (V.BZ) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Tuesday. No news stories available.

Equinox Gold Corp. (T.EQX) hit a new 52-week high of $13.46 Tuesday. No news stories available.

Metallic Minerals Corp. (V.MMG) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available.

MediaValet Inc. (V.MVP) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Norsemont Mining Inc. (NOM:CNX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

New Oroperu Resources Inc. (V.ORO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc (PRT:CNX) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Unigold Inc. (V.UGD) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc (V.VG) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (T.WRN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Tuesday. No news stories available.



