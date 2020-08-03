Lannion, August 3, 2020 – 7:30am

LUMIBIRD FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN SCANDINAVIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ITS DISTRIBUTOR ESSMED

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing its acquisition of the Swedish company EssMed AB, specialized in distributing high-quality medical devices for ophthalmology, on July 31, 2020. EssMed is present in Sweden, Finland and Norway, with revenues of around €2m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With this acquisition, LUMIBIRD is looking to further strengthen the commercial presence of Quantel Medical and Ellex products in Scandinavia. LUMIBIRD is also taking on the distribution of third-party products, which complement the Group’s solutions, giving it a stronger position with end clients.

In addition to integrating distribution margins, LUMIBIRD aims to rapidly ramp up its revenues across the region through a direct sales force and vital technical and clinical support for deploying Group or third-party products.

The Group is replicating what it has already achieved in the countries where it has a direct presence: France, Poland and now Australia, Germany, the US and Japan.

Next date: H1 2020 results on September 22, 2020 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance devices for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €110 million of revenues and is present in 110 countries.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Story continues

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

Secretary General – CFO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment



