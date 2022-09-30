Lumibird SA

Lannion, September 30, 2022 – 8:00am

LUMIBIRD ACQUIRES INNOPTICS, SPECIALIZED IN OPTOELECTRONIC COMPONENT PACKAGING

Areas of technological expertise extended

Additional driving force for the verticalization strategy

Complementary R&D capabilities to address new markets





The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing that it acquired the Bordeaux-based company Innoptics on September 22, 2022. Through this operation, LUMIBIRD will welcome a team of five people with complementary technological know-how and 12 years’ experience designing and manufacturing optoelectronic subsystems and components. This extension of its areas of technological expertise will enable the Group to ramp up its verticalization strategy, while developing a new range of products to address new markets, focusing in particular on low-cost laser segments for higher-volume markets.

Innoptics: optoelectronic subsystems and components designer and manufacturer

Innoptics is a company that offers a range of optoelectronic packaging and bespoke component development services for industrial clients. It covers design, prototyping, process development and manufacturing for small to mid-size volumes, as well as consulting services for industrialization. Integrating an extensive selection of laser diode technologies across a vast range of wavelengths, the company develops products for medical, space or scientific instrumentation applications.

Founded in 2010, Innoptics is based in Talence, near Bordeaux. It has revenues of just over €300k and five staff, including four engineers. The two co-founders, Stéphane Denet and Vincent Lecocq, are committed to this project with LUMIBIRD.

Acquisition of strategic technologies

Through its acquisition of Innoptics’ technologies, the LUMIBIRD Group will be able to integrate advanced technical development-related expertise covering a specific market segment. This will enable it to extend the range of products and related services, building on those already offered by the Group and Innoptics:

to meet LUMIBIRD’s in-house requirements, further strengthening the Group’s vertical integration;

and to ramp up the development of LUMIBIRD’s component sales.

Innoptics thus reinforces Lumibird's low-cost laser development projects as well as its defense and space projects.

This operation was carried out in cash, with an earnout component based on future performance levels, for an amount that has been kept confidential. The company has been included in LUMIBIRD’s basis for consolidation since August 31, 2022.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

