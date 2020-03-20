Lumeca to Help Saskatchewan Residents Through COVID-19 Pandemic

REGINA, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting Thursday March 19, Saskatchewan residents now have access to virtual healthcare services with a particular focus on COVID-19 screening and general health consultations.

"In cooperation with the Government of Saskatchewan, Lumeca is now an approved service provider for virtual healthcare services," said Shawn Hazen, Director and Founder of Lumeca. "Our technology allows patients direct access to licensed Saskatchewan doctors through safe and secure text, audio and video consultations where our doctors can provide advice, diagnoses and prescriptions for a wide range of conditions while patients are in the safety and comfort of their homes."

Lumeca is a Regina based company that develops healthcare technology to grapple some of the world's leading issues in healthcare, beginning with timely access to doctors and allied healthcare professionals.

Lumeca is available for free to all Saskatchewan residents with a valid Saskatchewan Health Card. The service is available 24/7 for COVID-19 screening and general health consultations.

"We hope to relieve pressure off of the healthcare system and meet the demand from Saskatchewan residents who need medical advice during this difficult time," said Hazen. "Whether you are self-isolating, exhibiting symptoms or need specific questions answered, our team is here to support the health of Saskatchewan residents".

