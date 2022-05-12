Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LVLU ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings

The CEO & Director David McCreight made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.45. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David McCreight was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$9.7m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.