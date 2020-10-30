Lululemon's stylish winter jackets are actually super warm

Wunder Puff Jacket in Dark Red (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

We can run, but we can't hide: winter is right around the corner. Whether your backyard has already collected an inch or two of snow or you find yourself in a sun-filled denial, the crisp autumn air will soon turn frosty.

And aside from bulk-buying thermals at Costco and layering on your bed's heated blanket, the only sure-fire way to keep cold bones at bay is to invest in a seriously insulated winter jacket. Keep warm and within your budget with these weather-friendly Lululemon fall and winter coats.

Wunder Puff Jacket Long

Wunder Puff Jacket Long in Dark Olive (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

This winter-proof extra-long puffer jacket has the option of a cinchable waist to customize your coat's shape. Available in dark olive and black, the water-and-wind-proof coat is insulated with responsibly-sourced 600-fill-power goose down.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $348

Cozy Climate Pullover

Cozy Climate Pullover in Black (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

Perfect for those in-between fall days, Lululemon's Cozy Climate Pullover has the body of a down-filled jacket and ultra-soft Sherpa fleece sleeves. Insulated with 700-fill-power goose down, the unique fall find will keep you warm on crisp, sunny days.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $228

Wunder Puff Jacket

Wunder Puff Jacket in Dark Red (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

This water-repellant puffer jacket comes complete with a removable hood and drawcord waist to customize your winter look. Insulated with 600-fill-power goose down, the Wunder Puff Jacket is available in four colours, including black and olive.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $268

Always There Trench Coat

Always There Trench Coat in Iron Blue (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

Lululemon's athletically-designed trench coat is made from water-and-wind-proof fabric to keep you dry during uncertain fall days. Its zippered exterior pockets come with a hidden phone sleeve, plus the coat has a removable hood for added customization.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $278

Resolute Warmth Jacket

Resolute Warmth Jacket in Fatigue Green/Black (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

Lululemon's unique Resolute Warmth Jacket gives a cool new spin on military-inspired style. The reversible jacket is made of velvety-soft waterproof cotton and durable plush down insulation on its reverse. You can grab the stylish fall find in black or fatigue green.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $298

Pure Puff Jacket Long

Pure Puff Jacket Long in French Press (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

This 100% polyester long puffer coat will keep you warm and dry this winter with its water-and-wind-repellent design. The jacket has a removable belt and a high button-snap collar. It's available in black and “French Press” — an aptly-named coffee brown.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $298

Pure Puff Jacket

Pure Puff Jacket in Spiced Bronze (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

At less than $200, Lululemon's Pure Puff Jacket will keep both your body and bank account warm this season. The water-and-wind-repellant jacket comes with an interior pocket and zippered outer pockets to protect your belongings against the winter chill.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $198

Winter Warrior 3-in-1 Parka

Winter Warrior 3-in-1 Parka in Black (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

Keep extreme cold weather at bay with Lululemon's winter-proof parka. The 3-in-1 jacket is insulated with 600-fill-power goose down and is fully seam-sealed and waterproof. Its snap-apart layers give you more bang for your buck as the coat can be worn comfortably in moderate weather conditions.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $698

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket in Pink Fawn (Photo via Lululemon Athletica)

For a less in-your-face outerwear option, check out Lululemon's cropped puffer jacket. Customize the cropped look with a cinchable hem and removable hood while keeping warm with 600-fill-power goose down insulation.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $248

