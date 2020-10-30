Lululemon's stylish winter jackets are actually super warm

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
We can run, but we can't hide: winter is right around the corner. Whether your backyard has already collected an inch or two of snow or you find yourself in a sun-filled denial, the crisp autumn air will soon turn frosty.
And aside from bulk-buying thermals at Costco and layering on your bed's heated blanket, the only sure-fire way to keep cold bones at bay is to invest in a seriously insulated winter jacket. Keep warm and within your budget with these weather-friendly Lululemon fall and winter coats.
Wunder Puff Jacket Long
This winter-proof extra-long puffer jacket has the option of a cinchable waist to customize your coat's shape. Available in dark olive and black, the water-and-wind-proof coat is insulated with responsibly-sourced 600-fill-power goose down.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $348
Cozy Climate Pullover
Perfect for those in-between fall days, Lululemon's Cozy Climate Pullover has the body of a down-filled jacket and ultra-soft Sherpa fleece sleeves. Insulated with 700-fill-power goose down, the unique fall find will keep you warm on crisp, sunny days.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $228
Wunder Puff Jacket
This water-repellant puffer jacket comes complete with a removable hood and drawcord waist to customize your winter look. Insulated with 600-fill-power goose down, the Wunder Puff Jacket is available in four colours, including black and olive.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $268
Always There Trench Coat
Lululemon's athletically-designed trench coat is made from water-and-wind-proof fabric to keep you dry during uncertain fall days. Its zippered exterior pockets come with a hidden phone sleeve, plus the coat has a removable hood for added customization.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $278
Resolute Warmth Jacket
Lululemon's unique Resolute Warmth Jacket gives a cool new spin on military-inspired style. The reversible jacket is made of velvety-soft waterproof cotton and durable plush down insulation on its reverse. You can grab the stylish fall find in black or fatigue green.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $298
Pure Puff Jacket Long
This 100% polyester long puffer coat will keep you warm and dry this winter with its water-and-wind-repellent design. The jacket has a removable belt and a high button-snap collar. It's available in black and “French Press” — an aptly-named coffee brown.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $298
Pure Puff Jacket
At less than $200, Lululemon's Pure Puff Jacket will keep both your body and bank account warm this season. The water-and-wind-repellant jacket comes with an interior pocket and zippered outer pockets to protect your belongings against the winter chill.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $198
Winter Warrior 3-in-1 Parka
Keep extreme cold weather at bay with Lululemon's winter-proof parka. The 3-in-1 jacket is insulated with 600-fill-power goose down and is fully seam-sealed and waterproof. Its snap-apart layers give you more bang for your buck as the coat can be worn comfortably in moderate weather conditions.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $698
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
For a less in-your-face outerwear option, check out Lululemon's cropped puffer jacket. Customize the cropped look with a cinchable hem and removable hood while keeping warm with 600-fill-power goose down insulation.
SHOP IT: Lululemon, $248
