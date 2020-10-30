Lululemon's stylish winter jackets are actually super warm

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Wunder Puff Jacket in Dark Red (Photo via Lululemon Athletica) More

We can run, but we can't hide: winter is right around the corner. Whether your backyard has already collected an inch or two of snow or you find yourself in a sun-filled denial, the crisp autumn air will soon turn frosty.

And aside from bulk-buying thermals at Costco and layering on your bed's heated blanket, the only sure-fire way to keep cold bones at bay is to invest in a seriously insulated winter jacket. Keep warm and within your budget with these weather-friendly Lululemon fall and winter coats.

Wunder Puff Jacket Long in Dark Olive (Photo via Lululemon Athletica) More

This winter-proof extra-long puffer jacket has the option of a cinchable waist to customize your coat's shape. Available in dark olive and black, the water-and-wind-proof coat is insulated with responsibly-sourced 600-fill-power goose down.

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $348

Cozy Climate Pullover in Black (Photo via Lululemon Athletica) More