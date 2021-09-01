The Lululemon Instill tight might be the brand's comfiest and most supporting legging yet

Instill TightLululemon's Instill Tight is a perfect blend of compression and comfort. (Photo by Lululemon)

Between the Base Pace, Align and Wunder Train leggings, one would assume Lululemon couldn't possibly improve on perfection. But the Vancouver-based brand thrives on innovation, and the Instill legging proves they are miles ahead of the competition.

Made for yoga, the Instill tight is meant to fit like a second skin, strategically accentuating every curve with the utmost precision. The final result is a supportive, smoothing effect with incredible coverage and minor compression.

According to Lululemon, it took two years to develop the Instill tight's SmoothCover fabric: a revolutionary material that quite literally hugs the body. Additional highlights include added Lycra fiber for stretch and shape retention and a back drop-in pocket to keep valuables close. Finally, the waistband is high rise in the front and super-high rise in the back for extra coverage as you perfect the crescent lunge or plank poses.

Priced at $118 a pair and available in five colorways, you can shop the Insanely soft Instill tight below and at Lululemon.

