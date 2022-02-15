Our favorite finds in Lululemon's secret sale section: Save up to 50 percent

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·4 min read

Bestsellers and must haves, starting at just $29. (Photo: Lululemon)
Even if you've dusted off your jeans to wear for the first time since 2020, you're likely still spending a heavy amount of time in loungewear. We don't blame you. Sales for relaxed clothing have been off the charts the last couple of years, and brands are doing whatever they can to stay on trend and keep up with demand. Another way they're retaining customers is by offering steep discounts, and we absolutely love to see it.

One of our favorite workout-wear companies, Lululemon — known for its high-quality materials and flattering fit — is offering up incredible deals right now. The brand just added hundreds of styles to its 'We Made Too Much' sale section, so now's the time to grab your favorites! You'll find great goodies up to 50 percent off.

To give you a head start, we've highlighted some standouts below. But hurry — everyone is shopping this sale, and sizes are sure to sell out soon.

50 percent off: Wunder Under 10" Shorts Ribbed

Girl wearing grey and white pants.
These shorts stay put when you're working out. In sizes 0-14. (Photo: Lululemon)

Made for yoga or any other type of strength training, these shorts provide ample coverage while also retaining their shape during complicated poses.

"These shorts are SO FLATTERING and so comfy. I love wearing them under sweatshirts. Worth every cent!" reports a satisfied customer.

$29 $58 at Lululemon

Save $29: Wunder Under 28" High-Rise Tights

Blue leggings.
Buttery soft, with a high waist that holds you in. Also on sale in black. (Photo: Lululemon)

These OG Lululemon leggings have hoards of fans who swear that even after years of wear, they still look brand new. Our favorite feature is the waistband pocket to stash a key or card.

"These really are luxurious. This is my first order from Lululemon. I figured they were overrated all these years but I get the hype now. Not only are these squat-proof but they are comfortable and soft, and if you have pets you can simply swipe the hair off! I’m sold!"

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Save $19: Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"

Go the extra mile in these super comfortable tights. (Photo: Lululemon)
Go the extra mile in these super comfortable leggings. (Photo: Lululemon)

The rich mulled wine color goes with practically everything, and comes in sizes 0-20. Additional highlights include a back pocket and continued drawstring.

"I love these leggings!" exclaimed one shopper. "They are really good for working out and super comfortable. I love running in them; they definitely keep me warm..."

$79 $98 at Lululemon

Save $29: Down for It All Vest

Blue vest.
Warmth without bulk, this 700-fill-power goose down vest is all you need to get moving on a cold day. (Photo: Lululemon)

Targeted insulation traps warmth and a stretchy yet cozy fleece fabric allows you to move gracefully. Plus, the lovely lavender hue is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring.

"Love it! It’s my second 'Down for it All' vest. The color pops, and I love the fact that it is waterproof — like actually! Flattering fit also. 10/10 would recommend if you want something to wear everyday or for running."

$119 $148 at Lululemon

Save $19: AirSupport Bra

Girl wearing maroon sports bra.
Lots of support + a structured breathable fabric + a crisscross back = an awesome sports bra. (Photo: Lululemon)

Not only does the fabric perfectly mold to your body, but it's also both sweat-wicking and quick-drying. The best of both worlds!

"I love running in this bra. Bought two more since it’s my go-to. Trained for a full marathon and wore it [during the] race. Zero chafe and somehow air flows through to keep you cool when the sweat ramps up."

$79 $98 at Lululemon

Save $29: Relaxed Cropped Hoodie

Girl wearing orange hoodie.
Slightly oversized and exquisitely cropped, what's not to love about this hoodie? (Photo: Lululemon)

Run errands, head to brunch and everything in between sporting one of Lululemon's most popular hoodies. There's a little give around the elastic waistband to ensure it doesn't fit too snug.

"I bought this because it was on sale. Let me tell you, it was delivered and I immediately ordered another color. The material is so nice. I have a short torso so it fits me pretty normally. I’m 5’3 and 135 lbs and ordered a 6 (in both colors). They both fit the same," said one Lululemon shopper.

$89 $118 at Lululemon

Save $29: Scuba High-Rise Jogger

Cream pants.
The perfect mix of comfort and elevated streetwear, it won't be long before these pants earn a permanent spot in your rotation. (Photo: Lululemon)

Anything made in Lululemon's scuba fabric is an instant hit, and these joggers are no exception. They're naturally breathable, hit at the ankle and the front pockets have an interior card sleeve.

"Warm and comfortable. I have six different colors of this style and I love to wear them during cold winter New York walks. They are true to size but if you like a little more room around the tummy size up," suggested one reviewer.

$89 $118 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

