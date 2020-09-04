Lululemon's Tie Dye Align Leggings are finally back in stock - but not for long

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Lululemon More

Tie dye has undoubtedly been one of the biggest trends of the year. The ‘70s-inspired look has made an epic resurgence during 2020, with tie dye T-shirts and sweatshirts becoming a both a lockdown DIY activity and a wardrobe staple.

Lululemon was early to adopt the look by releasing their popular Align leggings in three tie dye looks. The Canadian-based brand’s latest offering was so popular with fans, they flew off of warehouse shelves - but just in time for Labour Day, the Align Pant II in Diamond Dye are finally back in stock.

Lululemon More

Align leggings have gained a following thanks to their buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Lululemon’s popular pant may have been designed with yoga in mind but the versatile, breathable, sweat-wicking favourite are perfect for any kind of work-out or lazy day at home.

Like all Lululemon leggings, the Diamond Dye series of Aligns feature a flat waistband that won’t dig in as you move and a hidden waistband pocket for you to keep any valuables like gym-passes. The Diamond Dye’s are made with four-way stretch. material, with added lycra for added shape and retention.

Lululemon More

Lululemon leggings are a wardrobe investment - and to get the most of your Aligns, you have to take care of them properly by washing them in cold water and tumble drying on low heat.

The tie dye Align series are available in sizes 0-14 - but hurry, they’re selling out quickly!

