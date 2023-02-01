TikTok found a $40 sweatshirt that's super similar to Lululemon's Scuba Half-Zip Hoodie

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon is consistently one of the top retailers when it comes to activewear. From beloved leggings and shorts to iconic sports bras and belt bags, the brand has it all.

Unfortunately, Lululemon is also pretty pricey, with most of its products starting at $50 and going all the way up to a couple of hundred bucks. Seeing as one of the brand’s hottest products of the moment, the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie, costs $118, TikTok has been quick to find a more affordable alternative on Amazon.

Users @maisiestiles, @marykhenley and @brennasocute are just three of the TikTokers that spotted the LASLULU Fleece Lined Collar Pullover and said it was super similar to the Lululemon style.

Credit: Amazon

$39.99 at Amazon

The LASLULU Fleece Lined Collar Pullover comes in more than 10 versatile colors including gray, pink, aqua, khaki and burgundy. It also features thumb holes, a kangaroo pocket and a turtleneck-like collar. While the design does have an oversized fit, it also has a cropped length which keeps it from becoming too boxy.

Perfect to wear to the gym, when running errands or just when hanging out, this layer-friendly hoodie is something you’ll reach for constantly. Plus, at just about $40, it’s also a wallet-friendly purchase for yourself or can be a great gift for that friend that lives in activewear. Did we mention it has earned 2,000 five-star ratings to boot?

You can shop this sweatshirt in sizes S-XXL now on Amazon.

