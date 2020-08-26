Lululemon's newest on-the-go pants are already a hit with customers: 'I practically live in these'

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Now that we’re all spending more time at home and with no clear end in sight to our current situation, it’s likely that our wardrobes have undergone a slight change to keep up. Gone are the restrictive and fussy pieces of clothing, replaced by more comfortable silhouettes and breathable fabrics that keep you feeling your best — even if you’re lounging on the couch.

Lululemon has always had an edge when it comes to functional clothing that takes you everywhere from the office to the gym, but their latest women’s release takes that idea to a new level.

Their new Keep Moving 7/8 Pant is a versatile style made from the brand’s signature Full-On Luxtreme fabric, which means it’s designed to provide technical performance no matter the activity. Sweat-wicking and four-way stretch details ensure a comfortable fit for every day of the week, and a sleek high rise and straight-leg fit can be worn just as easily for running errands or lifting weights.

So far these pants have already earned a 4.4 star rating on more than 150 reviews, with their low maintenance design and easy care listed as just some of the reasons that shoppers are already loving them.

“I bought my usual size from Lulu and they fit perfectly. Wrinkle free and machine-washable is a huge plus too,” noted one reviewer. “I practically live in these since corona started and [am] now thinking of getting a second pair in a different colour.”

“Like other reviewers, I went in thinking I’d end up with the On the Fly pants, but the high waist on these are so much more flattering for me. The material is high quality, doesn’t wrinkle, and can pass for professional, yet everything is just so comfy at the same time,” added another.

Some reviewers have added that while the Keep Moving 7/8 Pant is designed for a looser fit, if you’re looking for pants that are a little more tailored, sizing down in this particular style will be your best bet.

“I found these ran a tad big and they were simply too long for my 5’4” frame. The high waisted was way too high so overall just looked a little strange. Great pant though otherwise,” shared one reviewer.

Available in six versatile shades, the Keep Moving 7/8 Pant retails for $128 and can be found in both Lululemon stores and online.

