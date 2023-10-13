Lululemon Leggings, Vests, and Tops for Fall Start at Under $50 If You Know Where to Look

You'll even find sneakers just like Kate Middleton's

Getty / People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you took advantage of October Prime Day deals and aren’t ready to start paying full price again, we suggest bopping over to Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section. This hidden treasure trove houses many of the brand’s most popular products but at much lower prices.

Embrace the crisp season ahead with a wool crewneck sweater, a sleek zip-up jacket for running through the park, and buttery-soft wide-leg pants with deals up to 50 percent off. Or channel sporty spice and give the workout sneakers that Kate Middleton regularly wears a try while they’re just $69.

We’ve rounded up a collection of athletic staples that can be worn together or as separates, providing comfort and versatility. Read on for the best pieces to shop from Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section right now.

Shop the Best Lululemon Deals

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Asphalt

Lululemon

$138

$69

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

A rugby favorite of Kate Middleton’s, the Chargefeel workout shoe offers a comfortable and versatile design for running, training, and walking. It’s available in 10 vibrant colors, but the sleek Asphalt shade is on sale today for 50 percent off — the ideal color to go with a variety of outfits and styles. And all Lululemon shoes have a 30-day trial so you can get a feel for the fit after breaking them in a little. But you’ll want to hurry, because sizes are selling out fast.

Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve Shirt in White

lululemon

$78

$54

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Made with the softest blend of nylon and elastane, the long-sleeve Back in Action top is such a classic closet staple. Throw it over biker shorts, leggings, or even jeans for an effortless and comfortable outfit. Grab it for $24 less today.

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in Heathered Wild Indigo

lululemon

$228

$179

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Of course, Lululemon has more than just athletic wear — like this stylish cropped puffer vest. The Wunder Puff is water-resistant, allows for agile movement, and will keep you warm this winter with a 600-fill (certified-responsible) goose down interior. You can cinch the waist, store essential belongings in the pockets, and lift the hood when things get a little windy. Right now, the puffer vest is $50 off.

Lululemon Classic Fit Cotton Blend Dress in Raw Linen

lululemon

$88

$44

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Should you want a more sophisticated look, consider this neutral cotton-blend dress. The raw linen shade creates the best solid base color to go with a leather or denim jacket and your bootie or sneaker of choice. It’s comfortable, machine washable, and has a relaxed fit that can move with your body. Such a versatile and durable dress is well worth the $88 price tag, but today you can shop it for just $44.

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon in Blissful Blue

lululemon

$118

$99

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Everyone needs a sporty jacket that looks sleek while still keeping them warm. The Define jacket is a runner’s best friend, especially as the season turns a little more crisp — and Nicole Kidman owns it. The silhouette hugs your body with zippered pockets for secure storage while you’re on the move. It’s available in a wide range of sizes and colors, but this icy blue really stole our attention, and for under $100, it might grab yours too.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch in Twilight Rose

lululemon

$98

$49

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Align leggings are popular for many reasons, including the silky yet opaque fabric, and the waistband that actually stays in place. The nylon and elastane blend is machine washable and thick enough not to risk minor tears, making it an enduring material that will last a long time. The leggings are comfortable, stylish, and durable, making them worth the $98 investment — but we found them for $49 (you’re welcome).

Lululemon Groove Super High-Rise Flared Pant in Army Green

lululemon

$118

$59

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

A good lounge pant can take you from resting to the bodega to yoga class, and the Groove Super High-Rise Pant gets the job done — with flair (and flares). Made with the same beloved fabric as most Lululemon leggings, the pants are buttery-soft and comfortable enough to wear all day, for many days. Right now, you can buy them for 50 percent off.

Lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater in Black

lululemon

$128

$99

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Fall sweater trends are everywhere, but there’s a lot to be said for a classic wool sweater that you can wear again and again. This particular sweater, which is $30 off, is a little oversized, adding to its coziness factor and providing extra coverage for those who prefer it. The black color goes with everything, so there’s no shortage of options for how to style the sweater.

Read on for more versatile Lululemon athleisure staples that can take you from your couch to the gym, all for under $100.

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in Pink Peony

lululemon

$78

$59

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Boxy Cotton Blend Cardigan in Night Sea

lululemon

$148

$119

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe in Alpine White

Lululemon

$148

$74

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Hotty Hot Low Rise Lined Short in Pastel Blue

lululemon

$68

$39

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Instill High-Rise Tight 25-Inch in True Navy

lululemon

$128

$69

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme in Utility Blue

lululemon

$128

$69

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon License to Train High-Rise Short 4-Inch in Mango Dream

lululemon

$88

$49

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31-Inch in Velvet Dust

lululemon

$128

$99

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Lululemon Strongfeel Training Shoe in Sunbeam

lululemon

$128

$79

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

